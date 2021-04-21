Navigate360 Sees Record Demand for Innovative Threat Detection & Prevention and Social-Emotional Learning Solutions Nationwide

RICHFIELD, Ohio, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the ongoing uptick in violence nationwide and increasing challenges to students' and adults' mental and emotional wellbeing, Navigate360 saw strong market demand for its threat detection and prevention capabilities as well as social-emotional learning (SEL) offerings to meet the critical safety needs of schools, workplaces and law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S.

Fueled by the impact of isolation and anxiety from the Covid-19 pandemic, critical mental health issues are increasing, as are threats associated with self-harm and violence. As a result, customers are rapidly deploying SEL, threat assessment training and cloud-based case management tools to stay ahead of the rising needs of multi-disciplinary teams, educators and counselors.

Demand highlights include:

An increase of 400% K-12 school district revenue for social-emotional learning curriculum

A doubling of active users to 1.3M students, staff and parents on the Suite360 e-learning platform.

students, staff and parents on the Suite360 e-learning platform. A 34% year-on-year revenue growth associated with threat prevention and education solutions.

"Market trends indicate a strong need for whole-child and preventive threat solutions that address the growing epidemics of self-harm and violence, and be it regulatory or purely out of our moral obligation toward duty of care, we have been innovative in meeting those needs," said Navigate360 CEO JP Guilbault. "Our ever-expanding capabilities will enable us to better serve our nation's schools and law enforcement agencies as they continue to create safe, inclusive environments in which everyone can reach their full potential and thrive."

In addition to customer growth, Navigate360 added nearly 40 new team members over the past 6 months and continues to hire safety advocates and customer success roles as it scales efforts to partner with schools and communities.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 empowers people to stay safe and thrive, physically, socially and emotionally. Present in more than 35,000 schools and communities, Navigate360 solutions span the full spectrum of safety including threat detection and prevention, mental health and wellness, and safety management and preparedness. Leading industry experts and a team of passionate individuals work together providing the smartest ways to stay safe, mitigate risk and save lives. To learn more about Navigate360, visit www.navigate360.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Navigate360