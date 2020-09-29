Navigate360, the Leader in Safety Preparedness, Launches Modern Visitor Management

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate360 announces the unveiling of its next-generation Visitor Management solution, the smartest way to welcome those who belong in your school and vet those who do not. Visitor Management is part of Navigate360's broader safety solutions aimed at helping customers operationalize their holistic safety plans and preventing incidents before they occur.

"Never before has monitoring school visitation been so important for the safety of our students, families and communities," said Jean-Paul (JP) Guilbault, chief executive officer of Navigate360. "The majority of schools are still relying on outdated methods of managing visitors and emergency planning, which increases risk and costs districts time and money. This all-in-one modern platform is designed to help school officials protect and save lives while making emergency preparedness and visitor management vastly more efficient."

With the added risks in our world today, there is a need for a new way of thinking about Visitor Management technology. Navigate360 brings a modern approach to school safety based on thousands of hours of research and field study, significant customer input and use of today's modern technology practices and architecture to give schools the benefit of:

Modern interfaces that are ready for a mobile and contactless society.

Connectivity offering staff a 360-degree view of who's in the building, which students/families are being managed for threats/risks, custodial alerts and more.

Stability and security based on AWS cloud technology that's built to adapt and scale in an ever-changing world.

The Navigate360 Visitor Management solution and full emergency management suite now offers schools fast, frictionless and flexible check-in and check-out processes, customizes safe-visitor criteria including health screening, and brings the most comprehensive technology to vet those who do not belong on campus, while welcoming those that do. Navigate360's cloud-based and on-premise solutions protect lives and offer schools a modern approach to visitor management and safety planning, backed with a heavy emphasis on providing the best customer service in the industry.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 boldly confronts the challenges communities face by creating safe environments where they can thrive and focus on their true mission. Through technology, education and services, Navigate360 offers solutions spanning the full spectrum of safety – from prevention and preparation through response and recovery. Navigate360 is defining a modern approach to safety using rapid innovation and unparalleled expertise to provide the solutions necessary to build safer tomorrows – physically, socially and emotionally.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Navigate360