Navigating a $21 Trillion Funding Frontier - Grants Office Unveils Comprehensive Global Analysis for 2023-2025

New report highlights key funding patterns and insights, set to revolutionize grant acquisition strategies for a multi-trillion-dollar market

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a worldwide authority in grants intelligence, Grants Office LLC announced the release of a unique, comprehensive report, "Grants Around the Globe: 2023-2025 World-Wide Funding Outlook." The first-of-its-kind analysis was meticulously compiled by the firm's international team of experts, offering an unprecedented understanding of global grant funding trends while paving the way for governmental, institutional, and business leaders to unlock new opportunities in the coming years.

"The fifteen countries included in this analysis are expected to distribute more than $11 trillion in grant funding over the next three years," said Michael Paddock, CEO of Grants Office. "And we've provided a robust and comprehensive analysis that is absolutely crucial to putting together a better funding game plan. We are confident that our report will not only shed light on current norms, but also guide business and organizational strategists now and into the future."

Not all grants and grant-writing processes are the same, especially from country to country. So the report first categorizes nations into three distinct regions – the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific – before introducing a refined understanding of regional funding norms and major funding themes for each country and recipient type. This specific geographical categorization allows a more nuanced understanding of the norms unique to each while also highlighting major funding themes for each region, country, and recipient:

The Americas – Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and the United States

, , , and Europe – France , Germany , Ireland , Italy , Netherlands , Spain , and the United Kingdom

– , , , , , , and the Asia Pacific – Australia , New Zealand , Japan , and Singapore

The report deciphers key aspects of each region's grants, answering crucial questions about the quantum of grant funding available worldwide, while also providing insight into the countries with the most substantial funds – along with the organizations receiving and spending grant dollars and the origin of the grants in each country. The report further probes into the funds available through both short-term stimulus packages and those sources that are more long lasting and expected to continue beyond 2025.

The study is paired with a series of helpful webinars, called "Grantcasts," that delves deeper into the funding outlook specific to the region of focus. Scheduled over the next few months, Grantcasts are critical for decision-makers looking to leverage grant funding as an accelerant for a wide variety of missions. Upcoming episodes include:

Grants Office America: Funding Your Safety, Sustainability, and Emergency Preparedness Window Film Projects with Grants – sponsored by NGS Films and Graphics ( Aug 8, 2023 @ 2 p.m. EST )

@ ) Grants Office America: Cyber Attacks Are On the Rise, Stand Above the Crowd and Strike Them Down With Fundable Cybersecurity Solutions – sponsored by CrowdStrike ( Aug 24, 2023 @ 2 p.m. EST )

@ ) Grants Office Europe: Incentives to Make the UK a Technology Superpower by 2030 ( Sept. 7, 2023 @ 8 a.m. EST )

"By focusing on economies in the top 15 countries, we've captured over half of the world's GDP within the scope of a single analysis," Paddock said. "And when coupled with the Grantcasts we've organized, the full report brings into sharp focus the unique opportunities and challenges that this concentrated funding landscape presents for multiple grant seekers and providers. Audiences really can't afford to miss this information."

Register online to access the complete Global Funding Analysis. And for the latest information and updates on grants and educational programming, check out the latest issue of Funded®. Or follow Grants Office on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.

About Grants Office, LLC

Established in 2000, Grants Office is a strategic provider of grant development services, serving municipalities, educational institutions, non-profit organizations, healthcare providers, and businesses worldwide. With a distinct focus on grant funding from diverse sources including federal and state governments, international organizations, regional associations, and private sources, Grants Office is revolutionizing the global grant landscape. Learn more at: www.GrantsOffice.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Ashley, Multimedia Coordinator

(585) 438-8406

[email protected]

SOURCE Grants Office, LLC