Navigating AI's Transformative Power in Labor, Energy and Society: S&P Global Publishes Latest Look Forward Journal

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today published the latest edition of its proprietary Look Forward research series, providing a comprehensive analysis of the complexity of artificial intelligence (AI) and its transformative impact on the labor market, energy sector and society.

"AI is undeniably accelerating progress and driving transformative change across various sectors," said Swamy Kocherlakota, EVP and Chief Digital Solutions Officer at S&P Global. "This edition of the Look Forward Journal leverages S&P Global's expertise and rich data sets to explore how it disrupts and reimagines labor markets, the energy sector, and society at large. With these insights, companies, governments and other institutions can strategically navigate these transitions, and effectively shape and power the future of global markets."

Key findings from the Look Forward: AI research:

AI and labor: Change is inevitable, but human capabilities remain essential

Over time, AI's impact on labor will become increasingly evident through improved efficiency and productivity, creation of new roles, transformative human-AI collaboration, autonomous systems, and labor redistribution and reskilling. AI's integration with labor will occur in distinct phases over short-, medium-, and long-term time frames, each presenting unique challenges and ethical considerations alongside the technology's benefits.

AI and energy: The big picture

Rapid expansion of datacenters to meet growing demand for cloud and AI services is a factor that will strain the US power sector's infrastructure in the coming years. While much focus has been on datacenter electricity demand, datacenters globally are expected to support a growing portion of the digital economy and reshape historical electricity consumption patterns more broadly, with clean energy expected to supply a large share of incremental datacenter demand in the long term.

AI and society: Implications for global equality and quality of life

AI will fundamentally alter societies by transforming creative processes, education and business through its ability to replicate humanlike cognitive capabilities. AI can also improve quality of life by materially improving access to and the quality of essential goods and services, including healthcare, education and food, though its implementation requires a delicate balance of risk and opportunities.

For more insights from Look Forward AI (Volume 8 | December 2024), please visit: https://www.spglobal.com/en/research-insights/special-reports/look-forward/look-forward-volume-8

For more insights on Artificial Intelligence from S&P Global, please visit: https://www.spglobal.com/en/research-insights/market-insights/artificial-intelligence

For more information about S&P Global Research Council, please visit: https://www.spglobal.com/en/research-insights/featured/research-council

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Media Contact

Roger Cabrera

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Joanna Vickers

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global