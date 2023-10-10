Navigating Change: Outside Angle Launches New Website with Key Tools for Change Leadership

10 Oct, 2023, 15:16 ET

Universal Framework for Change Leadership and Case Studies Anchor New Site

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having tested and refined a core change leadership toolbox, Outside Angle announces the launch of its new website, outsideangle.com, including an array of tools designed to help leaders at all levels to better understand and navigate through volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.

"Since Outside Angle was founded in 2020, our change leadership approach has been put to the test in high-pressure environments across sectors and in organizations of all sizes," said Sarah Silverman, Outside Angle CEO. "Experiences with our client partners over the last several years have helped us test, refine, and strengthen our methodologies. Our mission as an organization is to help leaders understand change in today's marketplace and to develop the capacity to navigate change in ways that are effective and humane. By making tools like the Universal Framework for Change Leadership and numerous case studies publically available to anyone interested in leading through change, we hope to help people everywhere develop the skills they need for an increasingly complex future."

Outside Angle's triad of service areas includes:

Outside Angle President, Sam Franklin, observed that "In a fast-changing world, change is no longer the job of just executive leaders or senior strategists. Change is everyone's job, and organizations must build capacity at all levels to lead with vision, develop effective processes, deepen work relationships, and proactively problem-solve. Change leadership isn't something you learn in business school. It is something leaders develop through experience and intentional practice."

Outside Angle is proud to have collaborated with The Lionfish Co., a digital marketing advisory firm based in Asheville, NC, on the website design and development.

About Outside Angle

Outside Angle is a human-centered organizational development firm dedicated to helping leaders develop the skills to respond to, manage, and lead change. We serve clients across sectors globally. Our founding values dedicate us to humility, possibility, progress, integrity, and love.

SOURCE Outside Angle

