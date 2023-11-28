Navigating Crypto's Evolution: Reflections on a Transformative Year and What Lies Ahead

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a whirlwind year for the crypto industry, which has recently seen the return to a bull market, the conclusion of the FTX trial and Binance's multi-billion-dollar settlement with the SEC, the digital assets landscape continues to captivate observers. Expectations for the launch of a US Bitcoin ETF remain high, but questions linger about the future of such a dynamic sector.

Against this backdrop, Trident Trust invited some of its digital asset experts - Dan Smith, Karine Seguin, Aaron Sammut, and David Mungall - to break down the industry's shifts and major milestones that have shaped the landscape over the past 12-18 months, offering insights into the unfolding narrative of the crypto space.

In this interview, Karine Seguin from Trident Trust's EU fund services team sheds light on the institutionalization of asset managers, emphasising the critical need for a regulated investment framework in recognized jurisdictions.

Dan Smith, head of Trident's US fund services team, contributes to the discussion by delineating the evolving dichotomy within the crypto space; on one side, the institutional space flourishing under robust regulations and increased activity, and on the other, the individual trader space grappling with regulatory and reputational concerns.

David Mungall, head of fund administration in the Caribbean team, provides a nuanced perspective, highlighting the industry's continuous intellectual and financial investments, maturation and innovation, while Aaron Sammut, head of fund services in Trident Trust's Malta office, emphasises the stability and consolidation of client strategies.

The interview explores the development of crypto-native traders to fully-fledged asset management firms and the corresponding evolution in service provider ecosystems. As the discussion unfolds, the experts delve into the rapidly advancing realm of technology and how it plays a pivotal role in reshaping the service provider landscape, sharing views on tokenization, artificial intelligence, and anti-money laundering processes. They also discuss in practical terms the collapse of FTX, Signature and Silvergate, unravelling the implications for funds and prompting a re-evaluation of banking solutions.

Looking forward, Trident's digital asset specialists share their perspectives on the industry's resilience, anticipating broader investment strategies, increased regulatory focus, and potential market shifts, including the eagerly awaited Bitcoin halving in April 2024.

To read the full interview: https://www.tridenttrust.com/media/c2dnc3rt/digital-assets-insight.pdf

SOURCE Trident Trust