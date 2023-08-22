Navigating Linseed Market Trends: Insights for Investors and Stakeholders

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Linseed - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market perspective for linseed encompasses a comprehensive analysis of past, present, and future trends across various geographic regions.

The analysis includes insights into annual sales and percentage CAGR for different product types, including Benchtop, Micro, Portable, and Hyphenated systems, from 2022 through 2030. Moreover, the market analysis covers various end-use segments such as Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Biological Research, Environmental, and Other End-Uses, presenting independent analyses of annual sales and percentage CAGR for these segments during the same time frame.

The report highlights the market presence of key competitors in each region and provides a detailed perspective on the linseed market's value sales distribution across different regions, aiding in understanding market dynamics and trends.

Global Linseed Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Linseed estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Whole segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $429 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

The Linseed market in the U.S. is estimated at US$429 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$707.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Linseed - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

