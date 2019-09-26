Navigating Private Investing as a Foreigner in Japan

TOKYO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentum Wealth, a locally licensed financial advisory firm for internationally-minded people, is launching a brand new customer friendly website later this month to give clients greater access to their account information online.

"In many cases, our clients will rotate through Tokyo. Once accounts have been set up, they can be managed and accessed from any country in the world. A lot of our clients are living back home or in another country following their careers and we continue to help maintain their investments," says Lloyd Danon, one of the founders of Argentum Wealth.

The number of foreign nationals is increasing in Japan, and as a result, the need for private wealth managers who can offer financial advice is also increasing.

Foreign nationals have unique questions and challenges when it comes to managing their finances, such as making investments when they have income and savings in multiple currencies, managing their portfolio when they decide to move to another country, and planning for retirement when they are not clear on where they will retire to or how they can benefit from pension systems.

Making the best decisions about their future can feel daunting and complex, but Argentum Wealth advisors are experts on these challenges.

The company was founded in 2007 by Lloyd Danon and Martin Zotta, two financial advisors who each have 20 years of experience advising foreign residents and providing investment solutions to mobile clients.

Their services span a wide range of options from general financial planning to portfolio management, investments, insurance, real estate, retirement planning, children's education, lump sum, regular savings, inheritance, and tax planning. Clients can benefit from being able to build their knowledge of financial options both within Japan and abroad, and the ability to access their portfolio from anywhere even if they decide to move.

"When we are setting up investment accounts, clients ask me all the time: how do most people do it? We have worked with hundreds of people, most of whom are professionals. What we do is not just about what we teach but also what we learn from our client base," says Zotta.

The first step to being smart with your money is to talk with one of Argentum Wealth's experienced financial advisors. Email them at advice@argentumwealth.com or visit their website, www.argentumwealth.com , for more information.

