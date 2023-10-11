Navigating Recent Events in Israel with Travel Insurance

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrorism and war escalated in Israel this weekend, leaving current travelers in Israel distressed and travelers with upcoming trips unnerved. As a result, many are seeking details on how travel insurance can protect them during these uncertain times. Yonder Travel Insurance brings insight into what affected travelers should be doing right away.

"The good news is most providers are still treating the recent events in Israel as terrorist events if you purchased a policy prior to the recent occurring events happening over the weekend," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance. "Terrorist incidents are usually a covered event under policies with standard trip cancellation."

To get a better understanding of your policy coverage and terms, it's important to review your policy certificate and talk to your provider. For example, some policies will provide coverage if the terrorist incident occurred within 30 days of your departure date at or near locations on your trip itinerary. It's also likely the terrorist event would need to be caused by a group the U.S. deems classified as a foreign terrorist organization.

The team of friendly humans at Yonder assists customers from the quote to the claims process. Here's what they suggest as next steps following the recent events in Israel.

If You're Currently Traveling In Israel

The first step towards safety would be contacting the 24/7 emergency provider included with your travel insurance policy. They'll help direct you toward safe zones, medical facilities, and potentially coordinate an evacuation, although security evacuations aren't included with all travel insurance policies.

If You Had Plans to Travel To Israel Soon

For those with current travel insurance policies to Israel, check with your provider to discuss your coverage options. You may be able to cancel your trip and get a reimbursement for your trip expenses.

If travelers need to cancel their trip due to the recent events in Israel, they should contact their travel insurance provider as soon as possible. If you've purchased a policy through Yonder , their team of experts can help decipher coverage and initiate a claim.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

