Navigating South African Agribusiness in 2023

The "Trends in South African Agribusiness 2023" report

South Africa's agribusiness sector, made up of primary agriculture and agroprocessing, and various sectors such as chemicals, fertilisers, transport and packaging that provide inputs or services, has come under pressure from challenges such as power cuts, infrastructure shortages, climate change, land reform, growing protectionism and high food prices, which are eroding its competitiveness.

The sector grew strongly in the year to end-June 2022, but has contracted recently as field crops were affected by excessive rains, as foot-and-mouth disease affected the cattle industry and as loadshedding disrupting poultry production. Agribusiness is being shaped by key trends such as the shift to sustainable farming practices and agricultural technology (agritech).

High Food Prices

Food prices have reached record highs globally and in South Africa, but were expected to moderate in 2023. In February 2023 the Competition Commission launched an inquiry into the market for fresh produce. A price monitoring report indicated that there were unjustified price increases of sunflower oil and white and brown bread, and opportunistic price increases in maize meal in 2021 and 2022. High food prices have raised food security concerns.

Agritech

Farmers are increasingly relying on technology such as drones, apps, platforms and gadgets to produce data to improve yields, manage pests, adapt to climate change and get their produce to market. Agritech provides notable opportunities to drive efficiency and reduce risk in primary agriculture and for the broader value chain. Some agritech solutions include apps that connect producers to the formal marketplace, an online livestock trading platform and tech tools for fruit growers to measure, manage and protect their yields using drones and satellites images.

Report Coverage

The report includes information on trends such as sustainable farming, export growth, high food prices, masterplans, health and wellness, agritech and cannabis. 

