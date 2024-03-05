Navigating Substance Use Disorder Recovery Made Easier: Kyros Debuts Industry-Leading Mobile App - Kyros Recovery Support

MINNEAPOLIS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros has announced the launch of its new mobile application, Kyros Recovery Support, marking a significant advancement in Substance Use Disorder (SUD) recovery support services. This industry-leading app, unparalleled in the peer service sector, streamlines the management of recovery journeys with intuitive and user-friendly features, serving as an essential resource for clients and their peer recovery specialists. Key features of the Kyros Recovery Support Mobile App include:

Appointment Confirmation: Clients can confirm their attendance post-appointment and provide valuable feedback, enhancing the quality of support and ensuring services were rendered.

Appointment Management: Clients can review past appointments and view upcoming ones, keeping them informed about their schedules with peer recovery specialists.

Request Additional Appointments: Clients can easily request more appointments, ensuring they have access to support when needed.

Manage Recovery Wellness Plans: Empowers clients to create, view, and edit their Recovery Wellness Plans, keeping recovery goals accessible. This feature aids in identifying strengths and weaknesses in a client's social determinants of health (SDOH) and supports both short-term and long-term recovery objectives.

Insurance Card Information: Allows clients convenient access to their insurance information, a crucial and often misplaced detail for those in recovery.

Allows clients convenient access to their insurance information, a crucial and often misplaced detail for those in recovery. Account Creation and Login: Provides secure and private access to recovery journey information through easy account creation.

Daniel Larson, Kyros Founder and CEO, stated, "With the Kyros Recovery Support mobile app, we're not only embracing innovation but also ensuring that access to Substance Use Disorder treatment is a right, not a privilege. This app significantly enhances the accessibility, intuitiveness, and effectiveness of recovery support services, improving both quality of care and compliance with treatment plans. By simplifying the recovery journey, we empower our clients to take control of their wellness, providing them with essential resources and support directly on their mobile devices. This development is a testament to our commitment to high-quality and compliant recovery services for all in need."

The Kyros mobile app exemplifies the company's dedication to innovative, accessible, and effective recovery support. Leveraging technology to enhance clients' recovery journeys, Kyros is leading a movement toward a more compassionate and effective approach to treatment, ensuring that effective care is a right accessible to everyone.

For further information on the Kyros Recovery Support Application, please visit:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kyros-recovery-support/id6472496197

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kyros.client

Kyros Background:

Kyros, founded in 2021, is rooted in a vision born from personal experience, Daniel Larson established Kyros with a singular goal: to revolutionize SUD treatment in a way that addresses past challenges and shortcomings. Our industry leading technology, combined with a deep commitment to transformative care, forms the backbone of our approach. We strive to break down barriers to treatment, ensuring that those battling SUD have seamless access to vital resources, empathetic support, and a level of personalized care that truly resonates. At Kyros, we are not just providing services; we are redefining them, ensuring that effective treatment is not a privilege but a right accessible to everyone.

