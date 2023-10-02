Navigating the Anaemia Disease Landscape: Market Insight Epidemiology, Forecast, & Market Entry Strategies | Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaemia is a pressing health concern, affecting millions of individuals worldwide. Many peoples start showing signs of anaemia at an early age. It is crucial to identify these signs so that real time treatment decisions can be taken. As per reliable statistical data, 40% of all children and 37% of pregnant women are highly susceptible to this ailment. There are different types of anaemia with each of them showcasing diverse symptoms and degree of severity.

Anaemia is a type of chronic disease predominantly caused by the absence of enough red blood cells or haemoglobin in the body. These cells are responsible for transporting oxygen through their body. But their insufficiency ultimately minimizes oxygen delivery to tissues and organs, resulting in the onset of anaemia symptoms like fatigue, weakness, pale skin, and shortness of breath, just to name a few. Severe anaemia may even be fatal for many people since it weakens the entire immune system.

Disease Overview- Causes and Symptoms:

This life threating illness has been impacting a large proportion of the global population. Causes of low iron and low haemoglobin causes may vary from person to person. But the major factors can be nutritional deficiencies, aging, unhealthy lifestyle habits, certain medications, genetic defects, pregnancy, and blood loss, among others. Symptoms of anaemia in pregnancy may be temporary and can be managed with proper care. Diagnosing anaemia in real time is a boon for patients because it reduces the chances of severe complications.

Sickle cell anaemia, low iron anaemia, haemolytic anaemia, and beta thalassemia minor, among others are some of the most commonly occurring forms of this ailment. Both severe anaemia and mild anaemia may showcase some very common symptoms that includes rapid heartbeat, fatigue, nausea, weakness, body ache and cramps, pale skin, shortness of breath, and brittle nails, among others.

If anaemia is detected, it is important for the patient and the healthcare provider to monitor the symptoms continuously. The underlying cause behind the sudden onset of the ailment must be accurately assessed in order to make informed treatment decisions to cure anaemia.

Diagnostic Landscape:

Anaemia diagnosis may be quite complexed. Only a single test is never sufficient to detect this dreadful ailment and its underlying causes. A combination of physical, laboratory, and medical history tests are conducted to accurately detect anaemia.

Some of the most efficient testing methods are-

Physical examination and medical history test- Here, the patients are questioned about the occurring symptoms, medical history, family history, dietary habits, and any other relevant factors. A physical examination may reveal signs of anaemia, such as pallor (pale skin), jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), and an enlarged spleen or liver.

Complete Blood Count Test- These tests indicate if the blood constituents like haemoglobin are present in an adequate manner. Any sort of deficiency may point towards anaemia.

Iron Studies- Seron iron, total iron binding capacity, and transferrin saturation tests are conducted to check the amount of iron in the blood, capacity of blood to transport iron, and the rate of iron usage in the body.

Vitamin B12 and folate level tests- Blood tests can measure vitamin B12 and folate levels to identify deficiencies that can cause specific types of anaemia.

Anaemia Disease Insights- An Outlook of the Treatment Scenario:

The growing disease burden has necessitated the emergence of efficient treatment solutions. Anaemia not only impacts the quality of life but also turns life threatening if not treated before it is too late. The treatment plan solely depends on the disease severity, underlying causes, and symptoms. DLI has been assisting drug developers in their treatment gaps identification endeavours which allows them to identify discrepancies in the treatment vertical.

Some of the common anaemia treatment approaches are-

Iron Supplements- For iron-deficiency anaemia, the primary treatment can be the administration of iron supplements in the form of pills or intravenous iron therapy.

Blood Transfusions- In severe cases and acute blood loss, a blood transfusion may be necessary to quickly increase red blood cell levels and improve oxygen delivery.

Vitamin Supplements: If anaemia is caused by deficiencies in vitamin B12 or folate, supplements of these vitamins may be prescribed.

Bone Marrow Stimulants: In some cases, medications like erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESAs) may be used to stimulate the bone marrow to produce more red blood cells.

Apart from the aforementioned treatments, lifestyle modifications, treatment of underlying conditions, and dietary changes may work wonders in the treatment of this chronic ailment.

Final Words:

Anaemia is a severe disease characterized by the decrease in the quality of red blood cells and haemoglobin in the body. If left undiagnosed and untreated it might lead to severe health complications and even death. The treatment of this ailment begins with the detection of the underlying cause followed by curating an ideal treatment plan that may vary from patient to patient. DiseaseLandscape Insights has deep dive expertise in the anaemia management vertical. It has been working closely with players in this domain to help them in their R&D endeavours. Its efforts mainly involve comprehensive analyses of anaemia prevalence, causes, and trends, facilitating evidence-based decision-making.

