Navigating the Complexity of Cyber Threats: Discover Practical Solutions in the 2023 CISO Compendium

20 Mar, 2024, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insights for CISOs: 2023 Annual Compendium" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As in the previous years, the threat landscape and nature of cyber attacks evolved rapidly in 2023. Changing enterprise and working trends that kickstarted with the pandemic continued to bring complexity, operational challenges, and security concerns for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) throughout 2023.
The study was developed to help CISOs in every industry understand the key issues relating to a range of security solutions. Takeaways from this compendium will help organizations determine which solutions most closely meet their business needs and provide practical insight to support vendor selection.
The compendium features:
- Practical advice to enhance the security posture and select vendors
- Key trends and developments across several security solution areas
- An understanding of the threat landscape and vulnerabilities organizations are exposed to
- Main cybersecurity trends for 2024
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Cybersecurity Market Ecosystem
- Cybersecurity Solutions in the Compendium
Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
- Cloud-native Application Protection Platform: Definition
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market
- Cloud-native Application Protection Platform: Key Trends
- Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market: Insights and Recommendations
- Cloud-native Application Protection Platform: Key Competitors
- Cloud-native Application Protection Platform: Trends to Watch in 2024
Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP)
- Cloud Workload Protection Platform: Definition
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market
- Cloud Workload Protection Platform: Key Trends
- Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market: Insights and Recommendations
- Cloud Workload Protection Platform: Key Competitors
- Cloud Workload Protection Platform: Trends to Watch in 2024
Endpoint Security
- Endpoint Security: Definition
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Endpoint Security Industry
- Endpoint Security: Key Competitors
- Endpoint Security: Trends to Watch in 2024
Extended Detection and Response (XDR)
- Extended Detection and Response: Definition
- Different Approaches to the Extended Detection and Response
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Extended Detection and Response Industry
- Extended Detection and Response: Key Competitors
- Extended Detection and Response: Trends to Watch in 2024
External Risk Mitigation and Management (ERMM)
- External Risk Mitigation and Management: Definition
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the External Risk Mitigation and Management Industry
- Making Sense of External Risk Mitigation and Management
- External Risk Mitigation and Management: Key Competitors
- External Risk Mitigation and Management: Trends to Watch in 2024
Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP)
- Fraud Detection and Prevention: Definition
- Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions*
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry
- Fraud Detection and Prevention: Key Competitors
- Fraud Detection and Prevention: Trends to Watch in 2024
Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
- Managed Detection and Response: Definition
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Managed Detection and Response Industry
- Managed Detection and Response: Key Competitors
- Managed Detection and Response: Trends to Watch in 2024
Network Access Control (NAC)
- Network Access Control: Definition
- Core Network Access Control Features and Functions
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Network Access Control Industry
- Network Access Control - Key Competitors
- Network Access Control: Trends to Watch in 2024
Next-generation Firewall (NGFW)
- Next-generation Firewall: Definition
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Next-generation Firewall Industry
- Next-generation Firewall: Key Competitors
- Next-generation Firewall: Trends to Watch in 2024
SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)
- SaaS Security Posture Management: Definition
- Data Security Posture Management: Definition
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the SaaS Security Posture Management and Data Security Posture Management Market
- SaaS Security Posture Management: Key Competitors
- Data Security Posture Management: Key Competitors
- SaaS Security Posture Management and Data Security Posture Management Market: Insights and Recommendations
- SaaS Security Posture Management and Data Security Posture Management: Trends to Watch in 2024
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
- Secure Access Service Edge: Definition
- Secure Access Service Edge: Key Trends
- Secure Access Service Edge: Insights and Recommendations
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industry
- Secure Access Service Edge: Key Competitors
- Secure Access Service Edge: Trends to Watch in 2024
Security Service Edge (SSE)
- Secure Service Edge: Definition
- Secure Service Edge Use Cases
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industry
- Secure Service Edge: Key Competitors
- Secure Service Edge: Trends to Watch in 2024
Security Orchestration and Automation Response (SOAR)
- Security Orchestration and Automation Response: Definition
- Benefits of Security Orchestration and Automation Response Solutions
- Security Orchestration and Automation Response: Key Competitors
Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS)
- Software Supply Chain Security: Definition
- Software Supply Chain Security Market: Insights and Recommendations
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Market
- Software Supply Chain Security: Key Competitors
- Software Supply Chain Security: Trends to Watch in 2024
Vulnerability Management (VM)
- Vulnerability Management: Definition
- Top 5 Must-have Capabilities in Vulnerability Management Tools
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Market
- Vulnerability Management: Key Competitors
- Vulnerability Management: Trends to Watch in 2024
Holistic Web Protection Platform (HWPP)
- Holistic Web Protection Platform: Definition
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Holistic Web Protection Platform Industry
- Holistic Web Protection Platforms: Key Competitors
- Holistic Web Protection Platforms: Trends to Watch in 2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sft58g
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article