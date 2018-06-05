Navigating the Current Stock Market for Investors and Traders

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued market volatility has left investors and traders in uncharted territory. While interest rates remain near an all-time low, the markets are still reacting to the prospect of additional increases from the Federal Reserve. Additionally, while trade war fears have decreased, the markets continue to face uncertainty on various geopolitical matters, and global tensions. MoneyShow is thrilled to remain the industry leader of self-directed investing education and the largest producer of investment conferences for individual investors and active traders.
From August 23 - August 25, 2018, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, MoneyShow will give investors the expert guidance they need to navigate the current markets along with tools and strategies to build, manage, and protect their portfolios. Created by Kim Githler, MoneyShow is in its 37th year of providing free investing and trading education to individuals wanting to secure their financial future. Because each investor has different needs, there are more than 100 sessions to help you gain confidence in their investment strategy.
At The MoneyShow, investors will have access to various special events, workshops, and panels, covering different market sectors. Attendees will also have access to the interactive Exhibit Hall, where they can discover the newest in investment and trading products and services.
2018 Featured Speakers:
- Jim Rogers, Street Smarts
- Gene Simmons, Invictus
- Bruce Johnstone, Fidelity Investments
- Tom Sosnoff, tastytrade
- Marilyn Cohen, Envision Capital Management, Inc.
- David Callaway, The Street, Inc.
- Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg News
- Lindsey Bell, CFRA, Equity and Fund Research
- John Buckingham, The Prudent Speculator
- Mark Skousen, Forecasts & Strategies, High-Income Alert
- Christine Benz, Morningstar, Inc.
- Chris Gaffney, CFA, EverBank World Markets
- Bambi Francisco Roizen, Vator.tv
- Martin Pring, Intermarket Review
- Mike Turner, Turner Capital Investments, LLC
2018 Special Events:
- The All-Stars of Options Trading
- Money, Metals, & Mining Symposium
- Income & Growth Summit
- Women on Wealth
