Navigating the Evolving Biochar Landscape: Applications, ESG Developments, and Dominant Players in the Global Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Aug, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biochar Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global biochar market is undergoing significant analysis and exploration, with the report offering insights into various market trends. The base year of analysis is 2022, and market estimates and forecasts are provided from 2023 to 2028. These revenue forecasts are segmented by technology, application, region, and country.

Key Segments and Trends

  • Technology Segmentation: The report examines biochar production technologies, including pyrolysis, gasification, and other methods.
  • Application Segmentation: The primary application of biochar is in agriculture, encompassing soil amendment and animal feed. Other applications, such as oil & gas, building and construction, water filtration, and textiles, are also explored.
  • Unorganized Market Segment: The report acknowledges the presence of an unorganized section in the market, consisting of private enterprises and do-it-yourself (DIY) techniques used on small-scale farms. However, the study primarily focuses on the organized segment of the market.
  • Market Size Consideration: The market size represents the revenue generated solely from annual biochar sales, excluding service costs and equipment expenses.

Biochar and Climate Impact

Biochar is recognized as one of the key negative emission technologies by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). It's identified as an efficient means to curtail the impact of global warming by sequestering carbon in soil, building materials, and concrete structures. The durability, speed, and safety of carbon removal through biochar make it a noteworthy solution.

Biochar's Potential for Carbon Credits

In controlled conditions, biochar's carbon storage capacity is being leveraged to generate carbon credits. These certificates can be traded in open markets or with customers aiming to offset emissions. The carbon stored in biochar can be quantified in terms of carbon dioxide equivalent, with each ton equating to one carbon credit.

Commercial Potential and Applications

Biochar is gaining widespread attention as a potent carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technology. Its implementation is expected to be capital-efficient, making it suitable for small-scale installations such as farmers and rural diversification in emerging economies. Government and university-backed R&D projects worldwide are further boosting its commercial potential.

Dominant Application: Agriculture

Agriculture is the primary application area for biochar. Its use in soil enhancement and animal feed is expected to drive demand consistently. The versatility and environmental benefits of biochar have driven R&D and investments in pilot-scale projects. Additionally, emerging applications in building and construction, wastewater treatment, and oil & gas are propelling market growth.

Notable Companies

Some of the key players in the global biochar market include American Biochar Co., Airex Energy, Biochar Supreme LLC, Biochar Now LLC, Canadian Agrichar Inc., Carbo Culture Inc., Carbon Gold Ltd., Pacific Biochar, Rainbow Bee Eater, and Swiss Biochar.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Introduction
  • History of Biochar
  • Properties of Biochar
  • Uses of Biochar
  • Role of Biochar
  • Feedstock Analysis
  • Sources of Biochar
  • Economic Considerations
  • Production Process of Biochar

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Challenges
  • Supply Chain Analysis
  • Impact of Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine War on Biochar Market
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Analysis by Technology

  • Overview
  • Pyrolysis
  • Gasification
  • Other Processes

Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Application

  • Overview
  • Agriculture
  • Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Region

  • Global Market
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Australia
  • Japan
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Esg Developments

  • Introduction
  • Biochar as a Tool to Meeting Esg Objectives
  • Esg Issues in the Biochar Industry
  • Risks to Health and Safety
  • Environmental Impact
  • Labor Practices
  • Improved in Energy-Efficiency
  • Esg Practices at Biochar Companies
  • Implementations of Esg Practices
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Current Market Trends
  • Government Support for Carbon Removal Technologies
  • Awareness of Biochar as a Tool for Climate Change Mitigation
  • Bamboo-Based Biochar in Asia
  • Purchasing Carbon Credits Generated Through Biochar Plants
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Use of Biochar in Hydroponics Systems
  • First Mobile Biochar Production Unit
  • Nano-Enhanced Biochar

Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence

  • Competitive Scenario Analysis
  • Patent Analysis
  • Market Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xc1vcu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Advancing Patient Care: Precision Medicine Market Expected to Grow to 2028 - Government Initiatives Fuel the Sector

Global Tier 1 Suppliers Race to Build Comprehensive ADAS/AD Product Matrices with Focus on China

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.