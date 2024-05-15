Navigating the Financial Futures of the World's Most Unpredictable Careers: Flovale Unlocks Custom Solutions

Business Consulting and Investment Strategy Firm Launches to Offer Sport Stars, Musicians, Influencers, and more Global Opportunities to Sustain Global Relevance

ATLANTA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the inception of Flovale, a versatile and holistic business consulting and investment strategy firm specializing in bespoke business and wealth management solutions for dynamic industries and careers, such as sports and entertainment. Founded by Opeoluwa (Ope) Runsewe, a serial entrepreneur, business consultant and wealth management strategist, Flovale identifies, recommends and executes end-to-end solutions and services to unleash clients' full commercial potential. These solutions and services include business consulting; financial advisory; investment strategies; corporate partnerships; sponsorships and endorsements; and merchandising.

Flovale understands the unique challenges athletes, entertainers, creative professionals and influencers face including forced retirement, bankruptcy, investment scams and minimal financial education or long-term planning of this magnitude. Recognizing these obstacles, Flovale's mission is to grow the wealth of global A-list talent, protecting their clients' financial future from the volatility of their chosen industries. Leveraging their clients' current fame and brand, Flovale helps clients sustain, grow and multiply their wealth in a way that outlives their career.

"Many athletes, entertainers, musicians and influencers enter these unpredictable careers and don't have the tools and experience to make informed financial decisions," said Ope Runsewe, Founder and CEO of Flovale. "With the launch of Flovale, our team will strive to become that trusted partner where these decisions can be made with clients' best interest in mind, knowing that, at times, unforeseen circumstances can derail a career. We look forward to setting up our clients for not only present success, but generational success, as well."

In addition to providing guidance and engaging in business dealings with international stars, Flovale works closely with sports teams, record labels, and corporate entities on contract negotiations; product and brand development; marketing and promotions; intellectual property management; monetization strategies for digital content; and strategic positioning.

Prior to Flovale, Runsewe served as a serial investor in multiple businesses across various diverse industries; a private consultant to high-net-worth individuals; a founder of agricultural technology firm, Mobile Coldroom, before the venture was sold and acquired, a Public Servant for the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, and a policy researcher and development expert for many governments in Africa and organizations in the United Kingdom. Runsewe also currently serves as Chief Strategy Officer of YSB Properties, a contemporary-luxury real estate company located in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I've been doing business around the world for over a decade, engaging with stakeholders and industry professionals in sports and entertainment who face these greater financial risks," said Runsewe. "Seeing the need up close is what led me to create Flovale. Flovale will offer individuals within these unpredictable industries the opportunity to succeed, long after their careers have ended."

For more information on Flovale and its services, please visit https://flovale.com/.

About Flovale

