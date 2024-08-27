Navigating the Future: Unveiling the Optimal ERP Migration Path for Your Business Success

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One key aspect of this transformation is the ability to access and analyze reliable data in real-time, enabling quicker decision-making and collaboration across teams. If your company is still using SAP ECC 6.0 and has yet to plan for an upgrade, you may be headed for rough waters. SAP will end official support for ECC in 2027. While migrating to S/4 HANA is the likely choice for most companies, there may be exceptions.

What if S/4 HANA is the right choice?

One of the first decisions you will make after selecting S/4 HANA will be which “field” approach to use. The traditional methods of Brownfield and Greenfield still apply. However, a new, somewhat marketing-jargon approach called “Bluefield” falls between Green and Brown.

After selecting S/4 HANA, you must decide on the approach to take. The traditional Brownfield and Greenfield methods still apply, but there's a new "Bluefield" approach that falls between the two.

Greenfield, Brownfield or Bluefield

In a Greenfield approach, a company starts over with a clean install of SAP. Consider this approach for upgrading to S/4 HANA if your ECC environment is heavily customized and causing issues. Customization can lead to inflated support costs, long training cycles, and difficult upgrades.

When upgrading from SAP ECC to S/4 HANA, the brownfield approach involves keeping most existing data, configuration, and customizations intact. SAP provides tools to identify potential issues, which can be addressed through data changes, ABAP code, new configuration settings, or other approaches. Testing is required and the upgrade process typically takes several months. This approach is cost-effective and efficient for companies satisfied with their current ECC environment.

Bluefield is a middle-ground approach for S/4 HANA upgrades, offering a balance between Brownfield and Greenfield. It involves creating a copy of your current SAP ECC environment and selectively transferring configurations and customizations to the new environment. This approach allows you to keep the useful aspects of your previous system while taking advantage of the latest features offered by S/4 HANA.

Are you ready for an ERP transformation? Liberty Advisor Group can help.

Liberty Advisor Group has experience operating under all three of these potential scenarios. While each has pros and cons, we can help your company assess and determine the best fit for your business needs. There is no universal answer, but there is one that works best for your company.

Read the full article here: https://libertyadvisorgroup.com/insight/what-erp-migration-path-is-best-for-your-company/

Liberty Advisor Group is a business and technology consulting firm specializing in Delivery Assurance, Complex Program Management, and ERP Transformation. Learn more on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Liberty Advisor Group