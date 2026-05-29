Navigating the New Era of Physician Affiliation: AAPL Launches a Comprehensive Guide on Private Equity, PSAs, and Modern Partnership Models

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) today announced publication of The Physician Leader's Guide to Affiliation Options: Economics, Tactics, and Real-World Implementation. This comprehensive guide addresses the transformed healthcare partnership landscape, where private equity dominance, professional services agreements, and performance-based compensation have fundamentally reshaped physician affiliation options.

American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL)

"The affiliation landscape is practically unrecognizable compared to five years ago," said Max Reiboldt from Acuvance Coker. "Private equity has moved from a peripheral player to a dominant force in many specialties. PSAs have evolved into sophisticated 'employment lite' structures. Health systems are shifting risk to physicians through aggressive performance requirements. Physicians and their advisors need current, comprehensive guidance to navigate these complex options."

This new book provides in-depth analysis of emerging trends:

Private Equity Evolution : Detailed examination of earnout structures, rollover equity arrangements, income scrapes, recapitalization timelines, and the realities of "second bite of the apple" returns.

: Detailed examination of earnout structures, rollover equity arrangements, income scrapes, recapitalization timelines, and the realities of "second bite of the apple" returns. PSA Prominence : Comprehensive exploration of professional services agreements as viable alternatives to employment, including "employment lite" structures that preserve physician autonomy.

: Comprehensive exploration of professional services agreements as viable alternatives to employment, including "employment lite" structures that preserve physician autonomy. Performance-Based Compensation : Analysis of health system demands for productivity metrics, quality benchmarks, and risk-sharing requirements.

: Analysis of health system demands for productivity metrics, quality benchmarks, and risk-sharing requirements. Flexible Affiliation Models : Guidance on partial affiliations, joint ventures, equity-sharing arrangements, and carved-out service lines.

: Guidance on partial affiliations, joint ventures, equity-sharing arrangements, and carved-out service lines. Market Intelligence : Current data on compensation trends, EBITDA expectations, transaction timelines, and regulatory developments.

: Current data on compensation trends, EBITDA expectations, transaction timelines, and regulatory developments. Antitrust and Legal Updates: Recent court rulings on restrictive covenants, anti-trust enforcement trends, and compliance frameworks.

The fundamental economics and power dynamics of physician affiliation have shifted. PE firms are assuming less risk. Health systems are demanding more production. Physicians need to understand these changes to make informed decisions about their futures.

Comprehensive Coverage for All Stakeholders

The 16-chapter volume serves multiple audiences:

Physicians evaluating affiliation options or renegotiating existing arrangements.

Hospital and health system executives structuring competitive physician partnerships.

Private equity sponsors and portfolio managers entering or expanding in healthcare.

Healthcare consultants, investment bankers, attorneys, and other transaction advisors.

Practice administrators managing organizational transitions.

Real-World Practical Guidance

Unlike theoretical treatments, The Physician Leader's Guide to Affiliation Options: Economics, Tactics, and Real-World Implementation provides actionable implementation tools:

Detailed checklists for each affiliation model

Real-world examples with actual economic terms

Step-by-step transaction processes

Compliance safeguards and regulatory frameworks

Candid assessment of advantages and disadvantages

Legal and regulatory context for decision-making

Navigate the future of physician affiliation with confidence.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has empowered more than 300,000 physicians across 35 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

Contact:

Elliot Jones

[email protected]

(813) 636-2842

SOURCE American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL)