Navigating The Post-Crisis World: Key Trends in Employee Well-Being For 2023

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent economic uncertainty has greatly impacted the working world, requiring business leaders to adapt to new circumstances. Wellable Labs conducted its annual Employee Wellness Industry Trends Report, based on data collected from health insurance brokers and wellness consultants, exploring investment trends, decision-making factors, and vendor criteria in the employee well-being field. Access the full report to explore valuable insight into the key trends that business leaders should be aware of as they navigate economic uncertainty in the future.

Rising Stars - Top Employee Wellness Solutions In 2023 Key Factors In Selecting Vendors

Mental Health Takes Precedence for Employee Wellness Trends In 2023: The pandemic has greatly impacted employees' mental health, causing significant stress and loneliness. As a result, burnout and disengagement rates have risen sharply. In response, employers are placing a greater emphasis on mental health in the workplace. Ninety-one percent of employers are increasing their investments in this area. Companies Are Increasing Investment in Voluntary Digital Solutions: Companies are shifting away from in-person interactions and increasingly implementing digital benefits to support employee wellness. These digital solutions are more affordable and better suited for the now-standard hybrid work models. Managing Stress and Building Resilience Is Still a Key Concern for Companies: Seventy-seven percent of organizations are investing more in stress management and resilience solutions. With high employee turnover rates, companies are prioritizing retaining their current employees over hiring new ones due to the high cost of finding and training new workers. Financial Wellness Makes a Comeback During Time of Economic Uncertainty: Due to the current economic downturn and extended period of high inflation, it is crucial that companies focus on financial wellness for their employees. Employers are now developing plans to help their employees stabilize and manage their finances.

"The future of business success lies in the well-being of employees. Wellable Labs' Employee Wellness Industry Trends Report reveals the key trends shaping the employee wellness landscape in 2023. Companies prioritizing mental health, stress management, financial wellness, and digital solutions will have a competitive edge in the new normal. It's time for leaders to step up and take a bold approach to employee well-being to build a strong, resilient, and productive workforce." – Geoff Geredien, Chief Growth Officer at Wellable

About Wellable

Wellable is a digital platform that helps organizations to create wellness programs for their employees. The platform offers holistic wellness challenges and a holistic content library that includes a wide array of on-demand fitness, mindfulness, and nutrition classes. Wellable offers a comprehensive ecosystem of other well-being solutions, including lifestyle spending accounts, on-site and virtual services, and more. Wellable works with employers, health plans, and properties of all sizes worldwide, with active users in over 40 countries.

Wellable Labs, the research and thought leadership division of Wellable, partners with leading experts and innovators to conduct research, produce insightful content, and provide expert guidance to help organizations optimize their workforce.

Media Contact:

Chloe Evancie

+1 (617) 765-7816

[email protected]

SOURCE Wellable Labs