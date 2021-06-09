Navigator Announces Binding Open Season For Carbon Capture Project

DALLAS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator CO 2 Ventures LLC ("Navigator") announced today the launch of a binding open season to obtain volume commitments to support a proposed new pipeline system that, upon completion, would be capable of transporting liquified carbon dioxide from initial receipt points at emissions capture facilities in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota to an initial sequestration site identified in Illinois ("Heartland Greenway Pipeline"). The open season began today, June 9, 2021.

Open Season Information

Navigator is offering interested parties the opportunity to (1) make a long-term minimum volume commitment ("MVC") for transportation on the Heartland Greenway Pipeline and become a "Committed Shipper" on the Heartland Greenway Pipeline, (2) make an MVC for sequestration services at Navigator's permanent sequestration facility(ies), and/or (3) contract with Navigator to construct and finance the capture equipment to be owned by the shipper at each carbon emission and capture site.

A copy of the open season notice, which provides a high-level summary of the key terms set forth in the services contracts, can be found at Navigator's website https://www.navigatorco2.com/. Copies of the open season procedures and the form services contracts will be available to interested parties upon the execution of a confidentiality agreement, which can also be found on the website. For more information regarding the open season, please contact Laura McGlothlin, Chief Commercial Officer, at [email protected] or Scott Chabina of Chabina Energy Partners at [email protected].

About Navigator CO2 Ventures

Headquartered in Dallas, Navigator CO 2 Ventures LLC provides comprehensive midstream services including product gathering, transportation and sequestration. The company is committed to building and operating all of our projects to meet and often exceed safety requirements, while minimizing the collective impact to the environment, landowners and the public during construction and ongoing operations. More information is available at www.navigatorco2.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Bates

515-201-5860

SOURCE Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC

Related Links

https://www.navigatorco2.com

