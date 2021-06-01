Navigator Announces Momentum Building Larger Carbon Capture Project

DALLAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator CO 2 Ventures ("Navigator") announced today the successful conclusion of the non-binding open season of its carbon capture pipeline system ("CCS"). The proposed CCS project seeks to provide biorefineries and other industrial participants a long-term, economic path to materially reduce their carbon footprint by capturing and transporting CO 2 through 1,200 miles of pipeline across five Midwest states to a permanent sequestration site. Based on extensive feedback from potential customers representing diverse emissions sources, and in an effort to provide a holistic solution for multiple industries, Navigator is actively looking to expand the capacity of the pipeline and proceed with multiple sequestration sites, creating an injection capacity of up to 12 million metric tonnes per year.

Navigator previously announced its partnership with BlackRock Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund to develop the CCS in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois; Valero Energy Corporation is the anchor customer. The proposed system plans to transport liquefied carbon dioxide through the pipeline to a sequestration site. At full capacity, the CCS will have the ability to capture and store enough CO 2 to be the equivalent of removing approximately 2.6 million cars from the road per year or planting 550 million trees per year or eliminating carbon footprint of Kansas City 1.5 times over. According to the International Energy Agency, carbon capture and storage projects have the ability to reduce global CO 2 emissions by almost one fifth, and lower the cost of addressing climate change by 70%.