SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Business Solutions today announced it has achieved the GROW with SAP designation. The GROW with SAP offering helps growth-focused companies adopt cloud ERP. This offering provides products, best-practice support, adoption acceleration services, a community, and learning opportunities to help customers move to and accelerate growth with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, with speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.

Navigator Business Solutions Achieves GROW with SAP Designation

Navigator Business Solutions has fulfilled SAP's strict eligibility criteria to achieve the GROW with SAP designation, which includes go-to-market readiness and competency status.

"Not only is Navigator a renowned SAP partner, we are also an SAP customer and have been running SAP ERP systems internally for nearly 20 years," said Chris Nielsen, CEO of Navigator Business Solutions. "Working closely with SAP we are accelerating the implementation and expanding the feature set. Our customers using SAP S/4HANA Cloud have access to all supported by the GROW with SAP offering."

The key differentiators of this offering include:

Enhance your cost and operational predictability.

Accelerate your cloud ERP adoption.

Empower your business with scalable solutions.

Unlock the power of industry best practices.

GROW with SAP is underpinned by its predictable, cost effective and rapid implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and its ability to scale with our clients into the future.

About company

Growth-focused organizations come to Navigator Business Solutions when they find their ability to grow and or adapt is being limited by their current business processes and systems. While not all company needs are the same, they do need a common set of standard ERP features to achieve optimal performance. With more than 500 client implementations, Navigator has developed solutions and processes built on a fit-to-standard approach, that meet the needs of industry customers.

