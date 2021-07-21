NAVIGATOR CO2 VENTURES ADDS KEY LEADERSHIP PERSONNEL Tweet this

Elizabeth Burns-Thompson - Vice President of Government and Public Affairs

Burns-Thompson has a multi-faceted skillset and extensive agriculture policy and political experience across the Midwest. As Vice President of Government and Public Affairs, Ms. Burns-Thompson will lead external stakeholder engagement and communications and will be instrumental in contributing to the successful development of the Heartland Greenway System.

Prior to joining Navigator, Burns-Thompson served as Manager of Corporate Affairs for Renewable Energy Group, the largest producer of biodiesel in North America, where she worked with local and state leaders to discuss and implement policy related to the advancement of renewable biofuels. An Iowa resident, Burns-Thompson has served as councilwoman on Altoona City Council since January 2020. She holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Drake Law School with a specialization in agricultural law and policy, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business and International Agriculture from Iowa State University.

Jordan Jones - Director of Business Development

Jones has more than 10 years of business development experience spanning multiple business lines. As Director of Business Development, he will be responsible for identifying, developing, and negotiating growth opportunities for the Heartland Greenway CCS System and will be a large contributor to the system's ongoing evolution.

Prior to Navigator, Jones served as Director of Business Development of Houston-based Salt Creek Midstream, where he was responsible for driving growth through new project development and asset optimization. He has been instrumental in establishing and commercializing new midstream infrastructure with major organizations within the Permian Basin. Jones holds a Masters in Business Administration degree from Texas Christian University with a concentration in Energy, and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from Texas State University.

The Heartland Greenway System

The Heartland Greenway System is an industrial-scale capture pipeline system spanning Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The project will provide biorefineries and other industrial participants a long-term, economic path to materially reduce their carbon footprint by capturing and transporting CO 2 through 1,200 miles of pipeline to a permanent sequestration site.

At full capacity, the Heartland Greenway System will have the ability to capture and store enough CO 2 to be the equivalent of removing approximately 2.6 million cars from the road per year, planting 550 million trees per year, or eliminating the carbon footprint of Kansas City 1.5 times. For more information, visit www.navigatorco2.com

About Navigator CO2 Ventures

Navigator CO 2 Ventures provides comprehensive midstream services including product gathering, transportation and sequestration. The company is committed to building and operating all of our projects to meet and often exceed safety requirements, while minimizing the collective impact to the environment, landowners and the public during construction and ongoing operations. More information is available at www.navigatorco2.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Bates

(515) 201-5860

SOURCE Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC

Related Links

https://www.navigatorco2.com

