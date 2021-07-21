Navigator CO2 Ventures Adds Key Leadership Personnel
Elizabeth Burns-Thompson joins as Vice President of Government and Public Affairs
Jordan Jones joins as Director of Business Development
Jul 21, 2021, 09:42 ET
DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator CO2 Ventures (Navigator) announced today the addition of two new leaders to its personnel team. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson has joined the company as Vice President of Government and Public Affairs, and Jordan Jones has joined as Director of Business Development. Burns-Thompson and Jones will play integral roles as Navigator moves forward with the development of the Heartland Greenway System, a large-scale carbon capture pipeline system providing biorefineries and other industrial participants in the Midwest a long-term, economic path to materially reduce their carbon footprint.
"The additions of Elizabeth and Jordan as key members of the Navigator team are a testament to our ongoing track record of adding the best and brightest people for critical roles within the company," said Matt Vining, CEO of Navigator CO2 Ventures, LLC. "Their individual skillsets and cultural approach will provide for immediate value-add and enhance the Heartland Greenway System's growth profile. We could not be more excited to add Elizabeth and Jordan to the Navigator CO2 Ventures team."
Elizabeth Burns-Thompson - Vice President of Government and Public Affairs
Burns-Thompson has a multi-faceted skillset and extensive agriculture policy and political experience across the Midwest. As Vice President of Government and Public Affairs, Ms. Burns-Thompson will lead external stakeholder engagement and communications and will be instrumental in contributing to the successful development of the Heartland Greenway System.
Prior to joining Navigator, Burns-Thompson served as Manager of Corporate Affairs for Renewable Energy Group, the largest producer of biodiesel in North America, where she worked with local and state leaders to discuss and implement policy related to the advancement of renewable biofuels. An Iowa resident, Burns-Thompson has served as councilwoman on Altoona City Council since January 2020. She holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Drake Law School with a specialization in agricultural law and policy, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business and International Agriculture from Iowa State University.
Jordan Jones - Director of Business Development
Jones has more than 10 years of business development experience spanning multiple business lines. As Director of Business Development, he will be responsible for identifying, developing, and negotiating growth opportunities for the Heartland Greenway CCS System and will be a large contributor to the system's ongoing evolution.
Prior to Navigator, Jones served as Director of Business Development of Houston-based Salt Creek Midstream, where he was responsible for driving growth through new project development and asset optimization. He has been instrumental in establishing and commercializing new midstream infrastructure with major organizations within the Permian Basin. Jones holds a Masters in Business Administration degree from Texas Christian University with a concentration in Energy, and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from Texas State University.
The Heartland Greenway System
The Heartland Greenway System is an industrial-scale capture pipeline system spanning Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The project will provide biorefineries and other industrial participants a long-term, economic path to materially reduce their carbon footprint by capturing and transporting CO2 through 1,200 miles of pipeline to a permanent sequestration site.
At full capacity, the Heartland Greenway System will have the ability to capture and store enough CO2 to be the equivalent of removing approximately 2.6 million cars from the road per year, planting 550 million trees per year, or eliminating the carbon footprint of Kansas City 1.5 times. For more information, visit www.navigatorco2.com
About Navigator CO2 Ventures
Navigator CO2 Ventures provides comprehensive midstream services including product gathering, transportation and sequestration. The company is committed to building and operating all of our projects to meet and often exceed safety requirements, while minimizing the collective impact to the environment, landowners and the public during construction and ongoing operations. More information is available at www.navigatorco2.com.
