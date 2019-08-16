Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. ("Navigator") (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, advises that its 2019 Annual Meeting will be held on September 26, 2019. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set to August 7, 2019. At the Annual Meeting, shareholders will vote on the election of the members of the Board of Directors and the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2019 Annual Meeting will be held at The Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar Street, Houston, Texas, TX77010, USA at 09:00 local time.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and ammonia. We play a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with our sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties. We continue to build strong, long-term partnerships based on mutual trust, our depth of technical expertise and a modern versatile fleet. Navigator's fleet consists of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 14 of which are ethylene and ethane capable.

New York: 650 Madison Ave, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10022. Tel: +1 212 355 5893

London: 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH. Tel: +44 (0)20 7340 4850

