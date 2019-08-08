Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (the "Company", "we", "us" and "our") (NYSE: NVGS) reported operating revenue of $73.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , an increase from $73.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 .

for the three months ended , an increase from for the three months ended . Net loss was $7.7 million (resulting in a loss per share of $0.14 ) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to a net loss of $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 .

(resulting in a loss per share of ) for the three months ended compared to a net loss of for the three months ended . Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $23.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $27.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 .

was for the three months ended compared to for the three months ended . On May 8, 2019 , a third long term throughput agreement was signed for the ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas (the "Marine Export Terminal").

Ethylene Marine Export Terminal

On May 8, 2019, a third long term throughput agreement was signed for the Marine Export Terminal related to our 50/50 joint venture, with strong indications of demand for the remaining capacity. Commercial operations continue to be scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019, with the refrigerated storage tank expected to be completed in late 2020. It is anticipated that the Marine Export Terminal's throughput capacity during the first year of operation and prior to the cryogenic tank becoming operational will be between 60% to 75% of the total expected annual capacity of 1.0 million tonnes.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had contributed $90.5 million of our expected $155.0 million share of the capital cost of the Marine Export Terminal construction from the Company's available cash resources and the 2018 Bonds. In July 2019, we contributed a further $12.5 million. We are scheduled to contribute an additional $31.0 million this year and to contribute the remaining $21.0 million of our expected share of the capital cost for the construction during 2020.

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

On June 25, 2019, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company. appointed Dr. Henry "Harry" Deans as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 22, 2019. David Butters, the Company's current President and Chief Executive Officer will relinquish that role to Dr. Deans on that date. Mr. Butters will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board. Dr. Deans was appointed a member of the Board in November 2018 and will continue as a member of the Board after the effectiveness of his appointment as Chief Executive Officer.

From 2006 to 2015, Dr. Deans held a series of positions as the chief executive officer of multiple affiliates and directly owned subsidiaries of INEOS Group Holdings S.A., a chemical company. From August 2015 to December 2017, Dr. Deans was the Senior Vice President of Agrium Inc., a fertilizer producer and distributor, prior to its merger with Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan to form Nutrien Ltd., where he served as the Executive Vice President and President of the nitrogen division from January 2018 to May 2018. From August 2015 to December 2017, he also served as a member of the board of directors of Canpotex Potash Export Company. Most recently Dr. Deans was Chief EHS and Operations Officer at Johnson Matthey PLC. Dr. Deans holds a Ph.D. and M.Phil. in chemistry from Strathclyde University as well as a B.Sc. in chemistry from Glasgow University.

Trends and Outlook

The headwinds from the first quarter carried into the second quarter with the global handysize spot market slowly incorporating the six vessels released from the Venezuelan cabotage trade as a consequence of sanctions the U.S. imposed upon Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. or "PdVSA". Such an increase in the supply of ships, especially in a segment with a total of 118 vessels on the water and with more than half trading under time charters, has restricted handysize market rates from increasing alongside other sectors. Continued European chemical plant turnarounds reduced traditional long-haul petrochemical exports to Asia and the import of U.S. ethylene which typically heads trans-Pacific, cutting handysize-ton mile demand.

As the LPG market strengthened, the usually more consistent petrochemical gas market faltered, as a number of unforeseeable elements combined to constrict trade flows. There have been a relatively high number of incidents at major terminals around the world in 2019. Italy, Turkey, the United States Gulf and East Coast, Mexico, Argentina, Malaysia and China have all endured misfortune and setbacks that disrupted product supply, receiving capacity and trade patterns.

In Europe, a larger than average turnaround season to the chemical industry has had both positive and negative effects for the shipping market. The increased demand for propylene in Europe surged, with 85,000 metric tonnes ("mt") shipped to North West Europe and another 5,000 mt to the West Mediterranean in the second quarter of 2019, a 50% increase on the levels in the first quarter of 2019. This propylene has been mainly shipped on handy-size semi-refrigerated vessels. We have also been shipping to Europe the majority of the ethylene lifted from Houston, with the landed pricing more attractive there than Asia. However, with European petrochemical production greatly diminished, the usual excess of butadiene regularly going to Asia has been limited as the poor arbitrage combined weak supply with lack of demand in Asia. Brazil continues to export healthy volumes of butadiene, propylene and ethylene.

The Very Large Gas Carrier ("VLGC") segment experienced increased supply of LPG volumes, especially from the U.S., which started to outweigh the supply of vessels. This surplus supply of LPG volumes relative to vessels ushered in a remarkable increase in rates to levels not seen since 2015. As the VLGC market rates rose, the Medium-size Gas Carrier ("MGC") market, started to see a tightening, with freight rates rising. There is a time-lag for these forces to positively impact the smaller handysize sector which we anticipate will occur later in 2019.

The handy-size (17-22,000 cbm) shipping market has seen many challenges during the first six months of 2019. It has not yet seen the improved charter rates that the VLGC sector currently enjoys, but neither has it suffered the lows of the VLGCs from six months ago. With VLGC spot earnings increasing from $1.0 million per calendar month ("pcm") to $2.1 million pcm over the second quarter and the MGC rates rising from $500,000 pcm to $650,000 pcm over the second quarter, the handy-size market's short-term overcapacity has certainly contributed to a decrease in our earnings in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2019. However, as fully-refrigerated LPG volumes continue to rise at a steady pace, we expect to see the handy-size segment support this rise with the prospect of moving more vessels into the LPG market from the petrochemical market.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Overview

The following table compares our operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019:



Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2018 Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2019 Percentage

Change

(in thousands, except percentages) Operating revenue................................................................................................... $ 73,163 $ 73,586 0.6 % Operating expenses:





Brokerage commissions................................................................................ 1,219 1,233 1.1 % Voyage expenses......................................................................................... 13,930 16,437 18.0 % Vessel operating expenses.......................................................................... 26,040 27,448 5.4 % Depreciation and amortization....................................................................... 19,029 18,913 (0.6 %) General and administrative costs.................................................................. 4,812 5,195 8.0 % Total operating expenses................................................................... $ 65,030 $ 69,226 6.5 % Operating income..................................................................................................... $ 8,133 $ 4,360 (46.4 %) Foreign currency exchange loss on senior secured bonds......................... — (768 ) — Unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments.......................... — 861 — Interest expense........................................................................................... (11,353) (12,209 ) 7.5 % Interest income.............................................................................................. 207 205 (1.0 %) Loss before taxes and share of result of equity accounted joint venture $ (3,013) $ (7,551 ) 150.6 % Income taxes............................................................................................................ (146 ) (81) (44.5 %) Share of result of equity accounted joint venture................................................... — (101 ) — Net loss.......................................................................................................... $ (3,159) $ (7,733) 144.8 %









Operating Revenue. Operating revenue, net of address commission, increased by $0.4 million or 0.6% to $73.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $73.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase was principally due to:

an increase in operating revenue of approximately $2.6 million attributable to an increase in average charter rates, which increased to an average of approximately $606,572 per vessel per calendar month ( $19,940 per day) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to an average of approximately $580,673 per vessel per calendar month ( $19,089 per day) for the three months ended June 30, 2018 ;

attributable to an increase in average charter rates, which increased to an average of approximately per vessel per calendar month ( per day) for the three months ended compared to an average of approximately per vessel per calendar month ( per day) for the three months ended ; a decrease in operating revenue of approximately $3.4 million attributable to a decrease in fleet utilization from 90.3% during the three months ended June 30, 2018 to 85.2% during the three months ended June 30, 2019 ;

attributable to a decrease in fleet utilization from 90.3% during the three months ended to 85.2% during the three months ended ; a decrease in operating revenue of approximately $1.3 million attributable to a decrease in vessel available days of 72 days or 2.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as three vessels were in drydock, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018 when one vessel was in drydock; and

attributable to a decrease in vessel available days of 72 days or 2.6% for the three months ended as three vessels were in drydock, compared to the three months ended when one vessel was in drydock; and an increase in operating revenue of approximately $2.5 million primarily attributable to an increase in pass through voyage costs as the number and duration of voyage charters during the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018 .

The following table presents selected operating data for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019, which we believe are useful in understanding the basis for movement in our operating revenue.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Fleet Data:



Weighted average number of vessels 38.0 38.0 Ownership days 3,458 3,458 Available days 3,434 3,362 Operating days 3,103 2,866 Fleet utilization 90.3% 85.2% Average daily time charter equivalent rate (*) $ 19,089 $ 19,940

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure—Time charter equivalent: Time charter equivalent ("TCE") rate is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. TCE is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For all charters, we calculate TCE by dividing total operating revenues, less any voyage expenses, by the number of operating days for the relevant period. Under a time charter, the charterer pays substantially all of the vessel voyage related expenses, whereas for voyage charters, also known as spot market charters, we pay all voyage expenses. TCE rate is a shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters and contracts of affreightment) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. We include average daily TCE rate, as we believe it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with net operating revenues, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Our calculation of TCE rate may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Operating Revenue to TCE rate

The following table represents a reconciliation of operating revenue to TCE rate. Operating revenue is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the periods presented.









Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2018 Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2019

(in thousands, except operating days and

average daily time charter equivalent rate) Fleet Data:



Operating revenue $ 73,163 $ 73,586 Voyage expenses 13,930 16,437 Operating revenue less Voyage expenses 59,233 57,149 Operating days 3,103 2,866 Average daily time charter equivalent rate $ 19,089 $ 19,940

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019:



(in thousands)

June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Net loss $ (3,159) $ (7,733) Net interest expense 11,146 12,004 Income taxes 146 81 Depreciation and amortization 19,029 18,913 EBITDA(1) 27,162 23,265 Foreign currency exchange loss on senior secured bonds - 768 Unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments - (861)





Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 27,162 $ 23,172







[1] EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before any foreign currency exchange gain or loss on senior secured bonds and unrealized gain or loss on non-designated derivative instruments. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to any financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. See the table above for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income/(loss), our most directly comparable financial measure calculated accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Our Fleet

Operating Vessel Year Built Vessel Size (cbm) Employment Status Charter Expiration Date Ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated







Navigator Orion (formerly known as Navigator Mars) 2000 22,085 Time charter October 2020 Navigator Neptune 2000 22,085 Spot market — Navigator Pluto 2000 22,085 Time charter January 2020 Navigator Saturn 2000 22,085 Contract of affreightment April 2020 Navigator Venus 2000 22,085 Time charter November 2020 Navigator Atlas 2014 21,000 Spot market — Navigator Europa 2014 21,000 Spot market — Navigator Oberon 2014 21,000 Spot market — Navigator Triton 2015 21,000 Contract of affreightment April 2020 Navigator Umbrio 2015 21,000 Contract of affreightment April 2020 Navigator Aurora 2016 37,300 Time charter December 2026 Navigator Eclipse 2016 37,300 Time charter August 2019 Navigator Nova 2017 37,300 Time charter January 2020 Navigator Prominence 2017 37,300 Time charter October 2019









Semi-refrigerated







Navigator Magellan 1998 20,700 Time charter August 2019 Navigator Aries 2008 20,750 Time charter May 2020 Navigator Capricorn 2008 20,750 Time charter November 2019 Navigator Gemini 2009 20,750 Spot market — Navigator Pegasus 2009 22,200 Spot market — Navigator Phoenix 2009 22,200 Time charter September 2019 Navigator Scorpio 2009 20,750 Spot market — Navigator Taurus 2009 20,750 Time charter September 2019 Navigator Virgo 2009 20,750 Time charter August 2019 Navigator Leo 2011 20,600 Time charter December 2023 Navigator Libra 2012 20,600 Time charter December 2023 Navigator Centauri 2015 21,000 Spot market — Navigator Ceres 2015 21,000 Spot market — Navigator Ceto 2016 21,000 Spot market — Navigator Copernico 2016 21,000 Spot market — Navigator Luga 2017 22,000 Time charter February 2022 Navigator Yauza 2017 22,000 Time charter April 2022









Fully-refrigerated







Navigator Glory 2010 22,500 Time charter June 2021 Navigator Grace 2010 22,500 Spot market — Navigator Galaxy 2011 22,500 Time charter April 2020 Navigator Genesis 2011 22,500 Time charter June 2020 Navigator Global 2011 22,500 Time charter November 2020 Navigator Gusto 2011 22,500 Time charter October 2019 Navigator Jorf 2017 38,000 Time charter August 2027

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and ammonia. Navigator's fleet consists of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 14 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with our sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties. We continue to build strong, long-term partnerships based on mutual trust, our depth of technical expertise and a modern versatile fleet.

Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

December 31, 2018 June 30, 2019

(in thousands, except share data) Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,515 $ 47,285 Accounts receivable, net 17,033 20,166 Accrued income 4,731 1,859 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,057 25,433 Bunkers and lubricant oils 8,789 10,249 Total current assets 118,125 104,992 Non-current assets



Vessels in operation, net 1,670,865 1,639,755 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,299 1,167 Investment in equity accounted joint venture 42,462 93,814 Right-of-use asset for operating leases — 7,297 Total non-current assets 1,714,626 1,742,033 Total assets $ 1,832,751 $ 1,847,025





Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities



Current portion of secured term loan facilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 68,857 $ 67,827 Current portion of operating lease liabilities — 1,115 Accounts payable 10,784 13,451 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,798 13,055 Accrued interest 4,613 4,701 Deferred income 8,342 6,842 Total current liabilities 105,394 106,991





Non-current Liabilities



Secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities, net of current portion and deferred

financing costs 599,676 616,573 Senior secured bond, net of deferred financing costs 68,378 69,311 Senior unsecured bond, net of deferred financing costs 99,039 99,266 Derivative liabilities 5,154 3,509 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion — 6,674 Total non-current liabilities 772,247 795,333 Total Liabilities 877,641 902,324 Commitments and contingencies (see note 13)



Stockholders' equity



Common stock—$.01 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 55,832,069 shares issued

and outstanding, (2018: 55,657,631) 557 558 Additional paid-in capital 590,508 591,254 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (363 ) (393 ) Retained earnings 364,408 353,282 Total stockholders' equity 955,110 944,701 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,832,751 $ 1,847,025







Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, (in thousands except share and per share

data) Six months ended June 30, (in thousands except share and per

share data)

2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenues







Operating revenue......................................................................................... $ 73,163 $ 73,586 $ 150,970 $ 149,689









Expenses







Brokerage commissions................................................................................. 1,219 1,233 2,360 2,542 Voyage expenses........................................................................................... 13,930 16,437 28,908 29,794 Vessel operating expenses............................................................................. 26,040 27,448 52,751 56,922 Depreciation and amortization.......................................................................... 19,029 18,913 38,410 37,861 General and administrative costs..................................................................... 4,812 5,195 9,258 9,997 Total operating expenses........................................................................... 65,030 69,226 131,687 137,116 Operating income......................................................................................... 8,133 4,360 19,283 12,573 Other income/(expense)







Foreign currency exchange loss on senior secured bonds — (768) — (952) Unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments — 861 — 1,645 Interest expense............................................................................................... (11,353) (12,209) (21,877) (24,362) Interest income.................................................................................................. 207 205 359 420









Loss before income taxes and share of result of equity

accounted joint venture........................................................................... (3,013) (7,551 ) (2,235) (10,676) Income taxes...................................................................................................... (146) (81) (228) (174) Share of result of equity accounted joint venture.............................................. — (101) — (140) Net loss............................................................................................................. $ (3,159) $ (7,733) $ (2,463) $ (10,990)









(Loss)/Earnings per share:







Basic:.................................................................................................................. $ (0.06) $ (0.14) $ (0.04) $ (0.20) Diluted:................................................................................................................ $ (0.06) $ (0.14) $ (0.04) $ (0.20)









Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic:.................................................................................................................. 55,656,304 55,832,069 55,601,772 55,756,897 Diluted:................................................................................................................ 55,656,304 55,832,069 55,601,772 55,756,897











Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months ended

June 30,

2018 Six Months ended

June 30,

2019

(in thousands) (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities



Net loss $ (2,463) $ (10,990 )





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities



Unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments — (1,645 ) Depreciation and amortization 38,410 37,861 Payment of drydocking costs (2,880 ) (5,160 ) Prior year expenses recovered in insurance claim (754) — Amortization of share-based compensation 366 747 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,131 1,473 Share of result of equity accounted joint venture — 140 Unrealized foreign exchange loss on senior secured bonds — 952 Other unrealized foreign exchange gain (30 ) (47) Changes in operating assets and liabilities



Accounts receivable 3,392 (3,133 ) Bunkers and lubricant oils 886 (1,460 ) Accrued income and prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,354 (4,013 ) Accounts payable, accrued interest, accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,734 2,012 Net cash provided by operating activities 43,146 16,737





Cash flows from investing activities



Additions to vessels and equipment (79) (1,396 ) Investment in equity accounted joint venture (10,475 ) (51,491 ) Purchase of other property, plant and equipment (97 ) (191 ) Insurance recoveries 305 130 Net cash used in investing activities (10,346 ) (52,948 )





Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities 3,800 127,000 Issuance costs of secured bond — (136 ) Issuance costs of secured term loan facilities — (1,448 ) Issuance costs of terminal credit facility — (2,723 ) Repayment of secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities (43,613 ) (110,712 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (39,813 ) 11,981 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,013 ) (24,230 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 62,109 71,515 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 55,096 $ 47,285





Supplemental Information



Total interest paid during the period, net of amounts capitalized $ 20,799 $ 22,776 Total tax paid during the period $ 52 $ 165







FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto, including our financial forecast. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate as described in this press release. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "propose," "potential," "continue," "scheduled," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

future operating or financial results;

pending acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;

operating expenses, availability of crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking requirements and insurance costs;

fluctuations in currencies and interest rates;

general market conditions and shipping market trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand;

our ability to remain in compliance with the financial covenants within our secured term loan facilities, revolving credit facilities and bond agreements or to successfully refinance or obtain waivers thereunder, if necessary;

our financial condition and liquidity, including our ability to refinance our indebtedness as it matures or obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other corporate activities;

estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve our capital base;

our expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase, the time that it may take to construct new vessels, or the useful lives of our vessels;

our continued ability to enter into long-term, fixed-rate time charters with our customers;

changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;

compliance with all applicable sanctions and embargo laws and regulations;

potential liability from future litigation;

our expectations relating to the payment of dividends;

our expectation regarding providing in-house technical management for certain vessels in our fleet and our success in providing such in-house technical management;

our expectations regarding the construction and financing of the Marine Export Terminal, the financing of our investment in the Marine Export Terminal and the financial success of the Marine Export Terminal and our related 50/50 joint venture with Enterprise Products Partners L.P.; and

other factors detailed from time to time in other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our secured term loan facilities, revolving credit facilities and bond agreements impose operating and financial restrictions on us and require us to maintain various financial ratios. These include requirements that we maintain specified maximum ratios of net debt to total capitalization, specified minimum levels of cash and cash equivalents (including undrawn lines of credit with maturities greater than 12 months), specified minimum ratios of consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (consolidated EBITDA), to consolidated interest expense and specified minimum levels of collateral coverage. These facilities also include customary events of default related to cross-defaults to other indebtedness. Our compliance with such financial covenants is measured as of the end of each fiscal quarter. The failure to comply with such covenants would cause an event of default that could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition and operating results. Please read "Item 5—Operating and Financial Review and Prospects—B. Liquidity and Capital Resources—Financial Covenants in our 2018 Annual Report. As of June 30, 2019, we were in compliance with all covenants under the secured term loan facilities, revolving credit facilities and bond agreements.

While we expect that we will be in compliance with all covenants under the secured term loan facilities, revolving credit facilities and bond agreements as of the end of the forthcoming quarters, we expect that our ratio of consolidated EBITDA to consolidated interest expense at the end of each such quarter will be substantially near the required minimum under our unsecured bond agreement. There can be no assurance that we will be in compliance with this covenant under the unsecured bond.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock.

