Navimow Takes Up to $510 Off Its All-Terrain Robot Mowers for Prime Day, Led by the X4 and i2 AWD

"Your Toughest Lawn. Our Biggest Deal." Navimow's Prime Day sale runs June 23 through July 8, with savings of up to $510 on the X4 and up to $300 on the i2 AWD.

BEIJING, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navimow, the world's No. 1 wire-free robotic lawn mower brand by retail sales volume for two consecutive years*, is rolling out its biggest deals of the year just in time for Prime Day. Helping customers tackle their toughest lawns under Navimow's biggest deals, Navimow spotlights its all-terrain capability that sets it apart from other robot mowers.

Built to handle the slopes, bumps, and uneven ground that stop ordinary robot mowers, Navimow's AWD lineup goes on sale at its best prices of the year, putting hands-free, all-terrain lawn care within reach for more homeowners. The sale runs from June 23 through July 8 on Amazon, Navimow.com, and major retailers including Lowes and Home Depot.

The X4: Navimow's Large Yard Master

Built for large and demanding landscapes, the X4 brings automotive-grade performance to as much as 1.5 acres with the X450. Its turf-safe Xero-turn™ AWD system climbs slopes up to 84% (40°), while two independent front-wheel steering motors deliver agile, zero-turn–like U-turns that won't stretch or scar the grass. A traction control system dynamically adjusts torque to keep the mower steady on slippery, low-traction ground.

The X4 delivers unparalleled cut quality through its MowMentum™ Cutting System, which pairs a large dual cutting deck and 12 thickened blades to power cleanly through dense or tall grass, reaching up to three times the mowing efficiency of previous competing models. It maps with centimeter-level accuracy using triple-frequency network RTK, 360° VSLAM, and VIO.

The mower comes with free lifetime network RTK which requires no antenna reference station required. It is rated IPX6 waterproof and comes with Apple Find My and smart home support.

During Prime Day, the X430, which handles lawns up to 1 acre, drops to $2,099 (regularly $2,499) and the X450 to $2,539 (regularly $2,999), with X4 garage bundles offering savings of up to $510.

The i2 AWD: Navimow's Best-Value AWD

The i2 AWD brings Navimow's turf-safe Xero-turn™ AWD to smaller residential lawns, making it the only AWD mower in its class. Its three-wheel drive system climbs slopes up to 45% (24°) and holds its footing across rough, muddy, or slippery ground, while an energy-efficient third wheel extends runtime by up to 30% over the previous generation. The i206 covers up to 0.15 acre and the i210 up to 0.25 acre.

Prime Day pricing starts at $849 for the i206 (regularly $999) and $1,049 for the i210 (regularly $1,299), with savings of up to $300. Select i2 AWD garage bundles are available at 20% off during the sale.

Availability

Navimow's Prime Day deals run June 23 through July 8, 2026, while supplies last. Shoppers can find the full lineup at Navimow.com, on Amazon, and at authorized Navimow retailers including Lowes and Home Depot where they can discover more robotic mower deals starting from $789, with select models up to $900 off.

About Segway Navimow

Segway Navimow, subsidiary of Ninebot Limited (Stock Code: 689009.SH), is dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and sales of intelligent robots. Navimow is committed to deeply integrating robotics and AI into everyday life, delivering intelligent lawn care technology that creates lasting value for customers worldwide, and advancing Navimow as the world's leading wire-free robotic lawn mower brand.

With a core team specializing in robotics and AI, the company operates across Beijing, Changzhou, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Boston, Düsseldorf and Paris, supported by a global collaborative network.

The product lineup spans the i, H and X Series for residential use and the commercial-grade Terranox Series for professional landscaping, covering a full range of lawn sizes and scenarios. As the world's No. 1 wire-free robotic lawn mower brand by retail sales volume for two consecutive years*, Navimow products are now used by over 550,000 customers across more than 40 countries and regions, including Europe, North America and Australia, as of May 2026.

SOURCE Navimow