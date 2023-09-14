Navina and Privia Health Join Forces to Empower Physicians with Transformative AI Technology

News provided by

Navina

14 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Privia Health will leverage Navina's AI platform to enhance provider workflows and support value-based care

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navina, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered primary care platform that transforms complex, fragmented patient data into actionable insights at the point of care, today announced a partnership with Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA), a leading technology-driven physician enablement company. This collaboration will equip Privia Health's extensive network of physicians and providers with Navina's advanced AI technology, to enhance workflows, patient care, and value-based initiatives.

Privia Health, comprising over 1,000 practice locations and 3,800+ providers, and serving 4.4 million patients, has been at the forefront of transforming healthcare by delivering services and technology with the goal of creating high-quality healthcare experiences for both patients and providers. Navina will further amplify these efforts by providing AI-powered clinical intelligence to better assess patients' health and inform clinical decision-making, while alleviating physician burden.

"We are very pleased to announce a new partnership providing cutting-edge tools to our physicians and providers, designed to make their lives easier by reducing the time they spend sifting through patient records," said Dr. Keith Fernandez, Chief Clinical Officer at Privia Health. "Navina's platform stands out because of high physician satisfaction rates, the ease of use of the EHR integrated technology, and the ability to back up every insight and diagnosis with clinical evidence presented at the time of a visit."

Navina's AI platform seamlessly integrates with Privia's technology platform, as well as additional external clinical data sources. It reads and interprets structured and unstructured patient data to generate concise clinical summaries and evidence-based recommendations for preventative care and gap management.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to arm our physicians with world-class technology that empowers them to manage patient health and well-being more effectively," said Mark Foulke, Executive Vice President of Transformational Value-Based Care at Privia Health. "Together with Navina, we will revolutionize how we leverage data to enhance the delivery of care, and hope to make a positive, long-lasting impact on our providers and the communities we serve."

Ronen Lavi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Navina, said of the partnership: "Our mission has always been to enhance the quality of every patient-physician interaction, and this partnership marks a major milestone in achieving that goal.  Navina is honored to partner with a group as technologically advanced and physician-focused as Privia Health, which has such a profound impact on millions of lives nationally."

More than 4,000 users across 500 clinics throughout the nation are using Navina to enhance their daily workflows, touching millions of patients. "With Navina's high utilization rate among clinicians and its capacity to improve diagnosis accuracy, the platform is already making a significant difference," said Maor Adlin, Chief Business Development Officer at Navina. "We're looking forward to working with Privia Health to unlock even greater value for physicians and their patients."

About Navina

Navina uses medically informed AI to turn chaotic data into an intuitive and concise Patient Portrait that allows physicians and the entire care team to assess, collaborate and act on even the most complicated cases instantly. Designed for and loved by physicians, Navina allows for high-quality and empathic patient care, resulting in better treatment, reduced missed diagnoses and a reduced burden on physicians. The company was named to the CB Insights AI 100 list of most innovative artificial intelligence companies in the world for 2023.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Smiertka
5W Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Navina

Also from this source

Navina Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Generative AI Assistant for Primary Care Providers

Tampa General Hospital Teams Up with Navina to Bring Its Transformative AI to Primary Care Physicians

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.