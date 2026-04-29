Navinci launches Omni kit - the next generation of spatial interactomics

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navinci today announces the launch of Omni, breakthrough fully customized kits designed to transform how scientists study protein function directly in tissue. Omni provides cutting-edge spatial interactomics capabilities, enabling researchers to map protein networks and better understand health, disease progression, and drug mechanisms.

Built on Navinci's proprietary in situ proximity ligation assay (isPLA) technology, Omni allows detection of up to 9 target pairs simultaneously within a single experiment. By using antibody-oligonucleotide pairs that generate amplifiable DNA when in close proximity, Omni reveals protein-protein interactions, post-translational modifications, and single protein targets simultaneously in situ.

Researchers can design fully customized panels using Navinci's library of validated targets or choose from pre-validated panels in key research areas such as MAPK signaling, immuno-oncology, and TCR/BCR immune profiling. All antibodies are pre-conjugated by Navinci, eliminating time-consuming optimization and ensuring reliable results.

To allow as many researchers as possible to access the technology, Omni is available as both a ready-to-use kit for in-house experiments, and a full-service offering performed by Navinci experts.

In collaboration with Uppsala University, a proof-of-concept study demonstrated Omni's high sensitivity and specificity across both cell lines and clinical FFPE samples, enabling simultaneous analysis of 9 target pairs within a single assay (available in pre-print here).

By combining high multiplexing capability with robust performance and spatial resolution, Omni enables scientists to capture complex biological interactions in their native context - without compromising sensitivity or specificity.

Read more about the Omni technology: https://navinci.se/technology/omni/

Get started with Omni: https://order.navinci.se/

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Jenny Sundqvist, CEO

E-mail: [email protected]

Kjell Ruth, CCO

E-mail: [email protected]

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