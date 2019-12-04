NAVIS Announces Inaugural Navigate Hospitality Leaders Conference to Bring Together Industry Experts for Three Days of Networking, Education, and Career Building

The inaugural Navigate event includes a full day of hands-on workshops for hospitality leaders, as well as keynotes from industry experts like Michelle Woodley, the President of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and thought-provoking discussions like 'what makes destinations successful' from Best-Selling Author, Andrew Davis. Attendees will also get a first-hand look at the latest Hospitality CRM capabilities and product releases from NAVIS.

"Over the years, our conferences have become must-attend industry events. We've taken the learnings from 13 past events to reimagine a one-of-a-kind conference experience to meet the needs of modern hospitality leaders," said Kyle Buehner, NAVIS CEO. "This year, we're bringing together more experts than ever before to educate the industry on the future of data-driven hospitality management."

The conference includes four tracks where executives, marketers, reservation sales leaders, technologists, and revenue management professionals can learn and share insights. Topics include how to drive more direct bookings, transforming the guest experience, building revenue-generating programs, and future-proofing businesses through innovation. Top minds and key players in the hospitality industry from STR and Vail Resorts to Lotte Palace Hotel and Key Data, will share trends, new technology, and strategies for career and business growth.

Navigate will be held March 2-4, 2020, at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio - the #1 Resort in the Southwest, according to Condé Nast Traveler Readers. Attendees will experience several networking events and at the Navis Playground, featuring games like cornhole and giant Jenga, as well as Bend, Oregon Microbrews. Hotel guests can enjoy the resort's award-winning spa, pools, and Arnold Palmer PGA Tour golf course. Tuesday evening includes a traditional Texas BBQ at a San Antonio Hill Country Ranch complete with longhorn steers, armadillo races, and line dancing in a barn. Yee-haw!

This year's event will also welcome the inaugural NAVIS Awards. The awards are presented to best-in-class hospitality professionals that set the standard for excellence by guiding their teams through difficult challenges, driving measurable impact, and challenging the status quo. Award categories will be announced in December.

For more information about Navigate, or to register with the code VIP25 for 25% off until December 20th, visit navigate.naviscrm.com .

ABOUT NAVIS

For hospitality professionals, getting and keeping profitable guests is tougher than ever. NAVIS is the leading Hospitality CRM with proven solutions that helps Reservations, Revenue Management, and Marketing truly operate as one team, and make more money. For more information, visit: naviscrm.com .

