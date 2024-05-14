NaviScript Pharmacy Benefit Platform Succeeds at Streamlining the Medication Order Process for Hospice Providers and Staff

GAINESVILLE, Ga., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HospiceChoice Rx announces the latest release of its proprietary NaviScript platform. The technology is unique in that several different medication prescribing and benefit management functions are seamlessly unified in one, single-login system. NaviScript creates substantial efficiencies for Hospice staff to prescribe all medications, including controlled substances, and provides critical tools to control costs. The platform is offered in a desktop version or mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play to facilitate ease of use in any care setting.

With an increased pressure on Hospice to minimize pharmacy costs and optimize clinicians' time, HospiceChoice Rx has developed technology specifically for their needs. The company's NaviScript platform allows clinicians to ePrescribe medication orders in minutes, lessening their administrative burden to create more time to spend on patient care. Compared to legacy Hospice PBMs, HospiceChoice Rx offers Hospices a superior, more streamlined way to manage their medication administration processes. NaviScript is focused on automation. To reduce dual entry and eliminate human error, the platform pulls patient demographics directly from the Hospice electronic medical record system (EMR). Medication orders entered into NaviScript are sent to the pharmacy in real time. Claims adjudication occurs automatically once the prescription is filled.

HospiceChoice Rx's NaviScript integrates trusted, proven technology to support various tasks. The company leverages ScriptSure as its ePrescribing partner with continued development collaboration between the companies. "We're thrilled by our ongoing partnership with HospiceChoice Rx, whose innovative platform is enhancing the efficiency of Hospice care and management. By integrating ScriptSure Cloud ERX with their system, we bring the power of seamless ePrescribing to their applications and Hospice customers. Together, we aim to empower Hospices to deliver safe, efficient, and high-quality care to patients and families. ScriptSure Cloud ERX streamlines medication ordering and management, helping to achieve these goals," said Adam Forman, COO at D.A.W. Systems, Inc.

The HospiceChoice Rx development team is forward-thinking with its modern system architecture to support next-generation enhancements in NaviScript. "As HospiceChoice Rx plans for future analysis and product development, we are actively working to implement AI. Our aim is to better support Hospice clinicians in their mission to provide the best quality care for patients who are at their end-of-life journey. Through AI-driven reporting and analytics, we can deliver greater insights into prescribing and drug pricing trends to enhance the overall Hospice experience," explains Erik Hornyak, Fractional Chief Technology Officer at HospiceChoice Rx.

About HospiceChoice Rx

HospiceChoice Rx delivers pharmacy benefits customized and tailored to Hospice and Palliative Care organizations. We support medication access with a robust pharmacy network of more than 75,000 pharmacies across the country. HospiceChoice Rx provides leading-edge technology and superior clinical consultation services to support Hospice providers. With a commitment to cost savings, we work with Hospices to leverage the most favorable drug pricing to include CMS's national pricing benchmark, NADAC. Learn more at www.hospicechoicerx.com.

