Navisite Achieves GROW with SAP Designation

News provided by

Navisite

08 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced it has achieved the GROW with SAP designation. The GROW with SAP offering helps midsize companies adopt cloud ERP. This offering provides products, best-practice support, adoption acceleration services, a community, and learning opportunities to help customers move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition with speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.

Navisite has fulfilled SAP's strict eligibility criteria to achieve the GROW with SAP designation, which includes go-to-market readiness and competency status.

"GROW with SAP is a powerful solution for accelerating business growth on the cloud," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "With over 20 years of experience working with SAP to support the needs of midsize companies, we are closely aligned to help customers digitally transform and take full advantage of SAP's cloud ERP to drive innovation and competitive advantage in their industries."

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for midmarket and small enterprise companies. As an SAP Gold Partner, Navisite's team brings a unique combination of business process knowledge, strong credentials for SAP solutions, and deep technical and industry expertise to help customers drive business outcomes and maximize their investment in SAP technologies. Navisite's services for SAP solutions cover everything from migrations, upgrades, and managed cloud services to business application and platform expertise, proven methodologies, and customized solutions to address unique industry challenges.

GROW with SAP is underpinned by its predictable, cost-effective, and rapid implementation and the ability to continue to scale into the future.

About Navisite
Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com. 

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Navisite

