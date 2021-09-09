Navisite Achieves Premier Consulting Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced it has achieved Premier Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). As the highest-tier designation for AWS Consulting Partners, this designation differentiates Navisite as an AWS Partner who has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

Navisite joins a group of over 100 AWS Partners globally that have obtained this achievement, further underscoring the company's technical proficiency and strong commitment to helping customers fully leverage AWS technology and services. This latest designation builds on Navisite's achievements in the APN, including the AWS Managed Services designation; AWS Competency status for Oracle, SAP, DevOps, Migration, Life Sciences, and Digital Workplace; as well as Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Service Delivery and AWS Well-Architected Partner designations.

"Earning the AWS Premier Consulting Partner status is an incredible achievement that recognizes our expertise in helping customers fulfill their digital transformation goals on AWS," said Jim Ball, Vice President of Global Alliances, Navisite. "We are proud of our team, whose hard work and commitment is enabling customers to successfully migrate, transform, and fully benefit from AWS technology and services to drive new efficiencies, growth, and innovation in the cloud."

To become an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Consulting Partners also have a strong team of AWS trained and certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates digital transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our comprehensive portfolio of enterprise application and cloud services, proven delivery methodologies and global team of highly specialized experts across technologies, platforms and industries, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now of IT change, lower costs and meet new demands at any point in your journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com—modern IT services for modern IT needs.

