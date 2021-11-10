Navisite Acquires Salesforce Consulting Company EightCloud

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced its acquisition of EightCloud, a leading specialty Salesforce consulting company. As a Salesforce Consulting Partner with 10 years of experience serving commercial, non-profit and government clients, EightCloud will enhance Navisite's enterprise application, data management and cloud services portfolio with comprehensive Salesforce advisory, implementation and managed services. With this acquisition, Navisite continues to execute its customer-focused growth strategy.

"As the world's leading customer relationship management solution, Salesforce is broadly adopted by the mid-market and smaller enterprise customers we serve," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "As our customers look to transform and adopt new digital strategies, customer data is a core part of that discussion. With the addition of EightCloud, we've added an exceptional team of Salesforce experts and proven methodologies to help our customers integrate, operationalize and manage Salesforce data across their businesses, from front-end customer touchpoints through back-end support services."

EightCloud was founded in 2011 with a mission to provide extraordinary depth and breadth of Salesforce expertise with much greater efficiency than the traditional consulting model. Since pioneering managed services for Salesforce, and adding advisory and implementation services, EightCloud has continually redefined the standard for delivering future-ready solutions. EightCloud was recently recognized by Salesforce as an Expert in several Partner Navigator categories including managed services. This Expert distinction is only awarded to a handful of partners globally. The company has team members in the U.S., Mexico and India providing services to industries such as high-tech, healthcare, higher education and state and local government.

"As a trusted partner to our clients, we're deeply committed to helping them maximize the impact and value of Salesforce for their business," said Darryl Lemecha, co-founder and managing partner of EightCloud. "By joining Navisite, we'll now be able to do that with a much broader set of global resources, services and capabilities."

"We're excited by the opportunity that Navisite presents to both our clients and employees, who will have access to more opportunities and a global community of teams and strategic partnerships who are equally committed to their success over the long term," added Ajay Nair, co-founder and managing partner of EightCloud.

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates digital transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our comprehensive portfolio of enterprise application and cloud services, proven delivery methodologies and global team of highly specialized experts across technologies, platforms and industries, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now of IT change, lower costs and meet new demands at any point in your journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com—modern IT services for modern IT needs.

About EightCloud

EightCloud was founded in 2011 with a mission to provide extraordinary depth and breadth of Salesforce expertise with much greater efficiency than the traditional consulting model. As a Salesforce Consulting Partner, EightCloud is a trusted advisor to mid- and large-sized businesses, government agencies and non-profits, guiding them to a better future with customized advisory, implementation and managed services. For more information, visit www.eightcloud.com.

