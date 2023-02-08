Navisite Announces Inaugural Winners of Steminist Scholarship Program in India Supporting Young Women in STEM

Scholarship awards 1,00,000 INR to each winner to be used towards their STEM education

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today the two winners of its inaugural Steminist Scholarship program in India. The scholarship program is designed to help close the gender gap in tech and encourage young women to pursue their dreams in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The two winners are Sangem Prasanna from Nizamabad, Telangana, and Sonam Khera from Nainital, Uttarakhand, who will each receive 1,00,000 INR to put towards their university education in STEM.

"We're honored to announce the first-ever winners of Navisite's Steminist scholarship program in India," said Tejal Munagekar, managing director of Navisite India. "Navisite has maintained a strong presence in India for over two decades, and we've seen enormous strides made as more women enter STEM fields. We're proud to be able to contribute to this growth with financial support for two deserving young women pursuing their educational goals."

Since Navisite's Steminist scholarship program launched in the U.S. in 2021, the company has awarded $60,000 in scholarships. In 2022, Navisite expanded the program to India, offering two needs-based scholarships to eligible female candidates who are currently enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university.

The two winners in India plan to use the scholarship towards their education in medicine and software programming, respectively:

Sangem Prasanna is currently attending Government Medical College, Suryapet, Telangana, where she plans to earn a degree in medicine and, ultimately, a specialization in neurology.

Sonam Khera is currently attending Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College, Ghaziabad, where she studies engineering and computer science and plans to pursue a career in software programming.

For more information on Navisite's Steminist program, please visit Navisite's Steminist scholarship. To learn how #WomeninSTEM are making a difference at Navisite, read our Steminist Spotlight series.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

SOURCE Navisite