Navisite Announces Winners of Inaugural 'Next Steminist' Scholarship Program Supporting Young Women in STEM

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced the three winners of its Navisite's Next Steminist scholarship program. In its inaugural year, the program is designed to help close the gender gap in tech and encourage young women to pursue their dreams in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The three winners are Elizabeth Andraschko of Spring Park, Minnesota; Abigayle Mercer of Creswell, Oregon; and Vithya Srikumar of New York City. Each winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship towards their undergraduate education.

"We are honored to name the first-ever winners of Navisite's Next Steminist Scholarship as these young women prepare to further their education, launch STEM careers and give back to their communities," said Gina Murphy, president and COO of Navisite. "The three winners stood out among the many candidates from across the country. We were impressed with their vision and determination to make a difference with their STEM educations, and we're thrilled to be able to support them."

The winners plan to use their 'Next Steminist' scholarship to pursue careers in STEM fields that will enable them to contribute their talents for the betterment of society and human health.

Elizabeth Andraschko will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. She hopes to one day work for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in energy efficiency, aiding with the large-scale adaptation of electric transportation to reduce the carbon footprint of humans. "As a woman in STEM, I vow to use my voice and dismantle power imbalances and promote minority voices so that diversity will be the center of all future societal development," said Andraschko.







The Navisite Next Steminist program is administered by Navisite customer Scholarship America®, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals.

For updates on the 2022 'Next Steminist' submission period, as well as eligibility requirements, please visit the Navisite's Next Steminist web page. To learn how #WomeninSTEM are making a difference at Navisite, please check out our Steminist Spotlight blog series.

