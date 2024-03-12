Navisite Announces Winners of Second Annual Steminist Scholarship Program in India Supporting Young Women in STEM

Three winners will each receive 1,00,000 INR to put towards their university education in STEM

GURUGRAM, India, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite, part of Accenture, today announced the three winners of its second annual Navisite's Next Steminist scholarship program in India. The program is designed to help close the gender gap in technology and encourage young women to pursue their dreams in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). The three winners are Nisha Khati from Bengaluru, Karnataka; Anchal Mourya from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh; and Bhanu Yadavalli from Khammam, Telangana. Each winner will receive 1,00,000 INR to put towards their university education in STEM.

"We're thrilled to recognize these accomplished and deserving young women in our second annual Steminist India scholarship program," said Tejal Munagekar, managing director of Navisite India, part of Accenture. "It is our honor to be able to support their educational goals with financial assistance as they embark on their journeys and work to achieve their career aspirations in STEM."

Since Navisite's Steminist scholarship program launched in the U.S. in 2021, the company has awarded nearly $100,000 in scholarships. In 2022, Navisite expanded the program to India, offering two needs-based scholarships to eligible female candidates who are currently enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university. This year, the company expanded the program to honor three women.

The three winners plan to use the scholarship towards their education in data engineering, medicine, and software engineering, respectively:

Nisha Khati attends Sai Vidya Institute of Technology, where she is studying to become a data engineer.

attends Sai Vidya Institute of Technology, where she is studying to become a data engineer. Anchal Mourya attends Moti Lal Nehru Medical College Prayagraj, where she is pursuing a degree in medicine to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Bhanu Yadavalli attends the CMR College of Engineering & Technology, where she is pursuing a degree in software engineering.

For more information on the program, please visit Navisite's Next Steminist web page.

About Navisite

Navisite, a part of Accenture, is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

