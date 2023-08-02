Navisite Appoints Chief Customer Officer

Mary Fratto Rowe brings over three decades of experience transforming customer success organizations at leading global organizations

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that it has appointed Mary Fratto Rowe as its chief customer officer. Mary brings over three decades of experience in customer success and leadership to Navisite, helping global organizations accelerate revenue growth and market expansion by establishing leading-edge customer experiences, programs, and practices.

"Mary is a valuable addition to the Navisite leadership team, with a long and impressive track record transforming customer success organizations," said Gina Murphy, Navisite's president and chief transformation officer. "Her experiences building high-performance teams and deepening customer relationships will be pivotal in our ability to deliver the best possible customer experiences as we grow and scale our services."

At Navisite, Mary will lead Navisite's customer experience, building on the company's customer-centric approach with outcomes-driven strategies, programs, and solutions that drive customer success, business transformation, and revenue growth.

Before Navisite, Mary served as the executive vice president of customer success for LivePerson, where she improved customer engagement and customer support responsiveness, and as the chief customer officer for Yext, where she transformed the customer success organization and improved customer relationships. Mary also spent over 13 years at Salesforce, where she oversaw more than 1,300 people and 1,000 customer implementations globally and worked directly with the company's largest and most complex customers. Earlier in her career, Mary was a senior vice president for Bank of America's Private Bank, and worked at Accenture for nearly 17 years, most recently as a partner in the Financial Services industry group.

"Navisite's core values and focus on building lasting relationships with its customers, partners, and people stand out to me as a leader of customer success organizations," said Mary Fratto Rowe. "I'm excited to work with the leadership team and across the organization to build on their success with truly elevated customer experiences that deliver outstanding results and sustainable business growth."

About Navisite
Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com. 

