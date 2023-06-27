Navisite Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Nachbor brings more than 35 years of financial and executive leadership to enable Navisite's growth as a strategic advisory and digital transformation leader

ANDOVER, Mass., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that it has appointed Jeff Nachbor as its chief financial officer (CFO). Jeff brings over 35 years of experience in finance and executive leadership to Navisite and has successfully supported the strategy development, execution, and value creation of multi-national public companies and private equity-backed organizations.

"Jeff is a highly skilled leader with a proven track record of financial management, corporate development, and operational excellence," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "With years at both global and growing brands, Jeff's experience will be invaluable in supporting Navisite's future growth and evolution as a strategic advisory and digital transformation partner."

At Navisite, Jeff is responsible for managing Navisite's global financial and accounting operations and overseeing key drivers of Navisite's performance. He will work closely with Navisite's executive leadership team to help develop and execute on Navisite's growth strategy.

Before joining Navisite, Jeff spent nearly ten years as CFO of ConvergeOne, a leading provider of digital modernization, collaboration, and cloud services. Under his financial leadership, Jeff helped manage the company through over 20 acquisitions that accelerated ConvergeOne's growth from a $400 million company to over $1.8 billion in revenue. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance roles at esteemed organizations such as Cricket Wireless, H&R Block, The Sharper Image, Staples, and other global brands.

"Navisite's recognized leadership in the IT services market is built on a strong and impressive ecosystem of leading partners, global capabilities, teams, and resources," said Jeff Nachbor, CFO of Navisite. "I'm excited to join Navisite at this stage in its growth, and work with the leadership team to further develop and drive the strategic initiatives that will take the company to its next level of success."

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

