Navisite Appoints Gina Murphy As Chief Transformation Officer

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced the appointment of Gina Murphy as President and Chief Transformation Officer (CTO). In her new role, Gina will shape Navisite's strategic initiatives and mobilize the company's transformation to capture new growth opportunities, advancing services, engagement models and delivery strategies that maximize value creation for Navisite and its customers.

"Gina has an exceptional track record of leading change throughout her career and has been instrumental in building Navisite's growth strategy and organizational structure through multiple acquisitions," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "As Navisite's Chief Transformation Officer, her leadership and experience will help us accelerate the evaluation of new opportunities, champion key strategic initiatives and inspire and operationalize our teams and customers to realize transformational change that will take us through our next phase of growth as a company."

Gina has spent over two decades helping companies scale and innovate with a unique blend of cross-functional and technical expertise in addition to corporate leadership to support technology-driven transformations. In her previous role as President and Chief Operating Officer at Navisite, she successfully led the integration of multiple acquisitions that fueled Navisite's growth and global expansion. Before Navisite, Gina was the SVP and General Manager of Rackspace Application Services and Chief Operating Officer at TriCore Solutions.

"I'm both excited and energized to take on the role of Chief Transformation Officer," said Gina Murphy, President and CTO of Navisite. "Everything we do at Navisite is about being the trusted technology partner for growing enterprises and global brands—and to stay true to that vision, we must continue to innovate and transform as a company for the benefit of our employees and customers. We have a world-class team at Navisite and alignment on our mission, and I look forward to building on that foundation over the coming months and years."

In addition, Gina recently won two prestigious awards recognizing her success as a leader in IT: the Women in IT's (WIT) 2021 Woman of the Year award and a Bronze Stevie® for 2021 Female Executive of the Year – Business Services for a company with between 11-2,500 employees. To learn more about her outstanding achievements, read the announcement.

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates digital transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our comprehensive portfolio of enterprise application and cloud services, proven delivery methodologies and global team of highly specialized experts across technologies, platforms and industries, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now of IT change, lower costs and meet new demands at any point in your journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com—modern IT services for modern IT needs.

