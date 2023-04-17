Navisite Chief Marketing Officer Receives PRNEWS Top Women Award

Bindu Crandall Honored as a Top Motivator

ANDOVER, Mass., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Bindu Crandall was named a Top Motivator in this year's annual PRNEWS Top Women awards.

With over 20 years in technology and software marketing, Bindu is responsible for the marketing and branding efforts supporting Navisite's global expansion and market leadership as a digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands.

One of Bindu's major accomplishments as CMO has been creating Navisite's award-winning company brand, as well as championing initiatives focused on innovation and empowerment. These include Navisite's 'Next Steminist' scholarship program, which has provided over $60,000 in scholarships to young women pursuing their goals in STEM. Now in its third year, the U.S. program is currently accepting applications.

"I'm honored to be recognized by PRNEWS as a Top Motivator," said Bindu Crandall. "It's a testament to the incredibly talented and committed people I work with every day at Navisite. Together, we've created a company and culture that is doing great things, whether it is helping our customers digitally transform, encouraging the next generation of female leaders in tech, or giving back to our communities."

The PRNEWS Top Women Awards celebrates the innovating, ceiling-breaking, game-changing women dominating the communications industry. This year's award winners are making an impact on their organization, whether that's leading the brand out of a crisis, breaking into new markets, engaging a new audience, or mentoring colleagues.

"Bindu is an exceptional leader who has a remarkable ability to unite diverse teams and individuals towards achieving our company's goals and driving transformative change," said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer at Navisite. "It's a pleasure to work with her, and we are thrilled that her contributions have been recognized by PRNEWS."

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

