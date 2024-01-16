Navisite Cloud Cost Optimization Service Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award

Navisite's Cloud Cost Optimization Service helps organizations reduce their cloud costs, gain control over cloud usage, and increase the visibility and predictability of monthly bill

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced its Cloud Cost Optimization Service has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

"We're honored to win a Big Innovation Award for our Cloud Cost Optimization Service," said Gina Murphy, chief transformation officer at Navisite. "More organizations are migrating their mission-critical workloads, and we're committed to their success with the cloud partnerships, FinOps expertise, and cost optimization services to help them fully capitalize on the cloud to drive decision-making and efficiencies."

According to an IDC poll, 60% of companies admit to spending more on the cloud than initially budgeted. IDC also noted that up to 30% of cloud spend can be categorized as wasted spend that can be optimized. Navisite's Cloud Cost Optimization Service helps organizations significantly reduce their cloud costs, gain control over cloud usage, and increase the visibility and predictability of their monthly bill on the leading public clouds.

"Innovation is driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Navisite as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

To learn about Navisite's Cloud Cost Optimization Service, read the overview here.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

