Navisite Cloud Cost Optimization Service Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award

News provided by

Navisite

16 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Navisite's Cloud Cost Optimization Service helps organizations reduce their cloud costs, gain control over cloud usage, and increase the visibility and predictability of monthly bill

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced its Cloud Cost Optimization Service has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. 

"We're honored to win a Big Innovation Award for our Cloud Cost Optimization Service," said Gina Murphy, chief transformation officer at Navisite. "More organizations are migrating their mission-critical workloads, and we're committed to their success with the cloud partnerships, FinOps expertise, and cost optimization services to help them fully capitalize on the cloud to drive decision-making and efficiencies."

According to an IDC poll, 60% of companies admit to spending more on the cloud than initially budgeted. IDC also noted that up to 30% of cloud spend can be categorized as wasted spend that can be optimized. Navisite's Cloud Cost Optimization Service helps organizations significantly reduce their cloud costs, gain control over cloud usage, and increase the visibility and predictability of their monthly bill on the leading public clouds.

"Innovation is driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Navisite as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

To learn about Navisite's Cloud Cost Optimization Service, read the overview here.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com. 

SOURCE Navisite

Also from this source

Navisite Hires Vice President of SAP Professional Services

Navisite Hires Vice President of SAP Professional Services

Navisite today announced the appointment of Nate Palmer as vice president of SAP professional services. With over 20 years of SAP consulting,...
Information Services Group (ISG) Names Navisite a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services Report

Information Services Group (ISG) Names Navisite a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services Report

Navisite today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized Navisite as a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.