Navisite Expands Board of Directors with Three New Members

ANDOVER, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors. Comprised of technology and business leaders from the world's leading management consulting, cloud provider and global companies, the board members will play an important role in shaping Navisite's growth as a market leader for modern managed cloud services. Joining the board are Dorothy Copeland, Head of Global Partner Ecosystem at Stripe; Earl Newsome, CIO of Americas IT at Linde PLC; and Gerhard Bette, independent consultant and Senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey & Company.

"Together, these talented leaders will provide key guidance as we develop new service offerings, reach new markets and help global brands accelerate their IT transformation," said Mark Clayman, CEO at Navisite. "Their combined wealth of knowledge and decades of experience building global technology companies and advising fast-growth, private equity-backed businesses will be invaluable to Navisite as we capitalize on new opportunities and meet the demand for managed cloud services among mid-market and enterprise customers."

Dorothy Copeland offers more than 20 years of leadership helping companies build, scale and lead multibillion-dollar global partner ecosystems. With a career spanning technology start-ups to Fortune 10 companies, Dorothy is currently the Head of Global Partner Ecosystem at Stripe, where she is responsible for building the company's consulting and technology partner ecosystem worldwide. Prior to Stripe, she served as Vice President of IBM's North America Partner Ecosystem, and before that, as General Manager of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Partner Programs, where she led the development of AWS' ecosystem programs and digital platforms.

Earl Newsome has spent more than 30 years as a global technology leader building world-class IT organizations. He currently serves as the CIO of Americas IT at Linde, where he provides strategic leadership, drives key IT projects and leads cultural integration to ensure diverse IT teams work together effectively. A member of numerous boards, Earl's unique experience is an asset to companies looking to improve business efficiencies through digital transformation. Prior to his CIO role at Linde, he served as the Corporate CIO and Vice President, Digital at the technology company TE Connectivity, and as Vice President of Global IT Services at Estée Lauder. Earlier in his career, he served as a partner at Deloitte & Touche and BDO Seidman, and held management roles at Grant Thornton, Andersen Consulting and J.I. Case.

Gerhard Bette has decades of experience working with global technology organizations, with a focus on advising senior executive teams in the telecom, IT and healthcare industries. Gerhard is a Senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey & Company, a position he's held since 2010. Prior to this, he was a senior partner at McKinsey for over 28 years, and co-founded McKinsey's global telecommunication, media and technology practice and led the telecommunications group for its North American region. He is an advisor to several private equity and alternative investment firms and serves on the boards of a number of private equity portfolio companies.

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates IT transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our deep technical knowledge and strategic relationships with the world's leading cloud providers, proven delivery methodologies, platform-agnostic approach and worldwide network of highly specialized experts, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to successfully embrace IT change and move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now – learn more at www.navisite.com.

Navisite is backed by Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP"), a leading private equity investment firm with aggregate capital commitments of over $27 billion across its eight funds.

