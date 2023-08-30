Navisite Hires Senior Vice President of Professional Services

Dirk Lonser brings over two decades of experience as a trusted partner helping organizations innovate and drive revenue growth through large-scale modernization and ERP transformations

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that it has appointed Dirk Lonser as its senior vice president of professional services. Dirk brings more than two decades of experience as a performance-driven international consulting leader to Navisite, helping organizations achieve business transformation and revenue growth through the adoption of modern enterprise solutions and leading-edge technologies.

"With a background leading multinational teams and supporting large-scale ERP transformations, Dirk brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique skill set to Navisite," said Gina Murphy, Navisite's president and chief transformation officer. "His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our professional services organization and offerings to meet current and future customer demand."

Dirk will lead Navisite's strategic advisory and professional services across the company's broad service portfolio to help customers modernize and leverage emerging technologies to meet new demands, optimize costs, and build more agile, resilient businesses. Key areas of transformation include cloud migrations, application modernization, data management, cybersecurity, intelligent technologies, AI, and other innovation projects.

Previously, Dirk was the vice president of SAP ERP and Digital Core Services at UST, where he provided strategic oversight and guidance to support customer transformation and grow the SAP Practice. Earlier in his career, he was the go-to-market leader and delivery executive for SAP-related customer engagements at DXC Technology, overseeing the company's most strategic customers. He also served in various SAP and IT consulting roles at multinational companies, including SCM Accelerators, HP, Atos, and Siemens IT Solutions and Services.

"Navisite's focus on the mid-market and small enterprise segment is critically important," said Dirk Lonser. "These companies serve as major growth engines across the U.S. and global markets and need a trusted partner who understands their challenges and has the capabilities, expertise, and commitment to support them. I'm thrilled to be a part of this talented team and work together to help customers digitally transform and drive value creation through modern strategies and solutions."

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

