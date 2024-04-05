Navisite Launches Fourth Annual 'Next Steminist' Scholarship Program in the U.S.

Three $10,000 scholarships will be awarded to young women pursuing their educational goals in STEM

ANDOVER, Mass., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite, part of Accenture, today announced the launch of its fourth annual Navisite's Next Steminist Scholarship U.S. program. Designed to encourage young women to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), the program will award three $10,000 scholarships to eligible female candidates pursuing a degree in STEM. Applications are now being accepted through May 17, 2024.

"Year after year, we continue to be impressed with the young women applying to our Steminist scholarship, and the intelligence and determination they bring to making a difference with their STEM educations," said Gina Murphy, managing director (former president and chief transformation officer) at Navisite, part of Accenture. "It's a privilege to be able to support them through our scholarship program as they pursue their degrees in STEM."

Since Navisite's Steminist scholarship program launched in the U.S. in 2021, the company has awarded nearly $100,000 in scholarships. In 2022, Navisite expanded the program to India, where the company has maintained a strong presence for over two decades. Previous scholarship winners are pursuing their educations in a range of STEM degrees, including medicine, computer science, electrical engineering, data science, and more.

For information on eligibility and to apply, visit Navisite's Next Steminist web page.

About Navisite

Navisite, part of Accenture, is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

