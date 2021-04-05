Navisite Launches 'Next Steminist' Scholarship Program to Encourage Young Women to Pursue Careers in STEM

ANDOVER, Mass., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced Navisite's Next Steminist, a scholarship program designed to help close the gender gap in tech and encourage young women to go after their dreams in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The program kicks off with three $10,000 awards that will be granted to eligible female candidates who are currently pursuing or plan to pursue a degree in STEM. Applications are being accepted now through May 17, 2021.

"It's crucial that today's leaders and companies help pave the way for future female leaders and innovators in technology," said Gina Murphy, president and COO of Navisite. "Too often, pursuing a degree in STEM is not even on the radar as a viable career path for young women. It's important we reach out early when young women are making decisions about their education. We're proud to be able to offer support through our 'Next Steminist' scholarship program to help alleviate the financial burden and empower aspiring young steminists to pursue their goals."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women represent nearly half the U.S. workforce, yet only 27 percent are represented in STEM.i Navisite's Next Steminist scholarship was created to help turn the tide on female underrepresentation by encouraging more young women as they transition to college and beyond to explore their interests in STEM. The program is available to anyone 25 years old or younger who identifies as female and is a high school graduate or current undergraduate student enrolled or planning to enroll full-time at an accredited four-year college or university.

"Time and again, the research shows that greater gender equality and workplace diversity leads to more productive, successful companies," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "It's incumbent upon tech companies like ours to do their part to help promote female STEM talent—their perspective is needed to drive innovation and help fill the widening IT skills gap."

The Navisite Next Steminist program is administered by Scholarship America®, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals.

For information on eligibility requirements and instructions on how to apply, visit Navisite's Next Steminist Scholarship webpage. To learn how #WomenInSTEM at Navisite are making an impact, follow our Steminist Spotlight blog series.

