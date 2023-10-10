Navisite Launches Second Annual 'Next Steminist' Scholarship Program in India

Scholarships will be awarded to eligible female candidates in India pursuing a degree in STEM

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced the launch of its second-annual Navisite's Next Steminist scholarship program in India. As part of the program, Navisite will provide three needs-based scholarships to three eligible female candidates who are currently enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university. Applications are being accepted now through November 3, 2023.

Navisite's Next Steminist Scholarship program encourages young women to pursue their dreams in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). Since Navisite launched the program in the U.S. in 2021, the company has awarded nearly $100,000 in scholarships. In 2022, Navisite expanded the program to India, where the company has maintained a strong presence for over two decades, awarding two 1,00,000 INR scholarships to two deserving candidates. This year, Navisite India will offer three 1,00,000 INR scholarships to three candidates to put towards their degree in STEM.

"We hold a steadfast commitment to the recruitment, advancement, and advocacy of female technologists," said Tejal Munagekar, managing director of Navisite India. "We are proud to offer Navisite's Next Steminist Scholarship India for the second year and provide vital financial assistance to empower talented young women in reaching their STEM goals."

The scholarship is available to anyone 22 years old or younger who is an Indian citizen, identifies as female, is a current college undergraduate enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university, and demonstrates financial need. For more information about the requirements and to apply, please visit Navisite's Next Steminist Scholarship.

