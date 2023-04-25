Navisite Named a Finalist for 2023 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Sales Success - Midmarket Category

ANDOVER, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that it has been recognized by SAP as a finalist for a 2023 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Sales Success – Midmarket category. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals. Finalists and winners in 22 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"We are honored to be named a finalist in the SAP Pinnacle Awards," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "We are committed to supporting the needs of the midmarket and will continue to work closely with SAP to help customers digitally transform with expertise and solutions that empower them to differentiate, accelerate growth, and realize better business outcomes."

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for midmarket and smaller enterprise companies. As an SAP gold partner, Navisite's team brings a unique combination of business process knowledge, strong credentials for SAP solutions, and deep technical and industry expertise to help customers drive business outcomes and maximize their investment in SAP technologies. Navisite's services for SAP solutions cover everything from migrations, upgrades, and managed cloud services to business application and platform expertise, proven methodologies, and customized solutions to address unique industry challenges.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Navisite