Navisite Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing by the 2021 Stratus Awards

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group announced that it has awarded Navisite two 2021 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program: a Top Cloud Integrator and Top Managed Service Provider, which the company also won in 2020. The Stratus Awards identify the companies, products and people offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Navisite is a trusted IT services partner for mid-market and smaller enterprise companies, helping them maximize business value and accelerate digital transformation with a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise application, data management and managed cloud services. Navisite's team of highly specialized experts and proven methodologies empower customers to solve their most complex IT challenges with services that extend across the entire modernization lifecycle, from consultative services around architecture and design to cloud assessments, migration and ongoing optimization services.

"We're honored to be recognized again by the Stratus Awards," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "Both the Top Cloud Integrator and Top Managed Service Provider awards are a testament to the commitment of our teams developing deep expertise with the top hyperscalers and building long-term partnerships with our customers and working with them as an extension of their organizations to successfully navigate IT change and support their digital transformation goals."

Navisite was one of 60 companies recognized as a leader in the cloud by this year's Stratus Awards. The annual program, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, recognizes the companies and individuals innovating in the cloud, especially those with offerings that are differentiated in the market today.

"Navisite is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates digital transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our comprehensive portfolio of enterprise application and cloud services, proven delivery methodologies and global team of highly specialized experts across technologies, platforms and industries, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now of IT change, lower costs and meet new demands at any point in your journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com—modern IT services for modern IT needs.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SOURCE Navisite