Navisite Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing by the 2023 Stratus Awards

Digital transformation leader recognized as a Top Managed Service Provider for fourth consecutive year

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Navisite a 2023 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in its annual business award program. Navisite was named a Top Managed Service Provider for the fourth year in a row. The organization sought to identify the companies, products, and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Navisite helps mid-market and small enterprise companies maximize business value and accelerate digital transformation with a comprehensive portfolio of cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions. Navisite's team of highly specialized experts and proven methodologies empower customers to navigate change with services that extend across the entire modernization lifecycle, from consultative services around architecture and design to cloud assessments, migrations, and ongoing optimization and managed services.

"It's an honor to be named a Top Managed Service Provider by the Stratus Awards for the fourth consecutive year," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "This recognition underscores our continued commitment to helping customers digitally transform with global capabilities, innovative solutions, and flexible approaches that enable them to drive business outcomes, adapt to changing demands, and compete as leaders in their industries."

Navisite was one of 46 companies recognized as a leader in the cloud by this year's Stratus Awards. The annual program, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, recognizes the companies and individuals innovating in the cloud, especially those with offerings that are differentiated in the market today.

"Navisite is one of the leaders in the cloud, helping to develop the infrastructure we need to store and host the data and applications driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to recognize all of the winners in this year's award program."

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

