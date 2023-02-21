Navisite Receives SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Highest Cloud Revenue and Net-New Names

Award Presented at Customer Success Kick-off 2023

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Highest Cloud Revenue and Net-New Names. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year's awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

"We are honored to receive recognition from SAP and to be named an SAP North America Partner Excellence Award winner for 2023," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "We are deeply invested and aligned with SAP on serving the needs of midmarket customers. As they move to the cloud and look to implement new digital strategies and technologies, we're committed as their partner to helping them transform with a full breadth of SAP services, support and tailored solutions."

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"Every year we proudly recognize our top partners with our SAP Partner Excellence Awards. Each of these partners has exemplified excellence in generating, closing, and renewing midmarket business while developing referenceable midmarket customers," said Nanette Lazina, Vice President, Midmarket Channels, Partner Ecosystem Success.

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for midmarket and smaller enterprise companies. As an SAP gold partner, Navisite's team brings a unique combination of business process knowledge, strong credentials for SAP solutions and deep technical and industry expertise to help customers drive business outcomes and maximize their investment in SAP technologies. Navisite's services for SAP solutions cover everything from migrations, upgrades and managed cloud services to business application and platform expertise, proven methodologies and customized solutions to address unique industry challenges.

Navisite received its award during the Customer Success Kick-off 2023, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners.

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

